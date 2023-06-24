King Charles and Queen Camilla Are All Smiles in Procession for Final Day of 2023 Royal Ascot

The monarchs arrived in a horse-drawn carriage as they led the Royal Procession on the final day of the racing event on Saturday

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 24, 2023 01:15PM EDT
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are enjoying Royal Ascot!

The royal couple were all smiles as they led the Royal Procession on the final day of the 2023 Royal Ascot on Saturday afternoon. The King, 74, and his wife Camilla, 75, were dressed in their finest as they sat in a horse-drawn carriage and waved to the crowds at the event, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England.   

Charles wore a light gray three-piece morning suit — adorned with a light pink buttonhole and a patterned pocket square — and a black top hat. The monarch's gold cufflinks could be seen as he gestured to the crowds during the procession.

Queen Camilla looked elegant in a buttermilk silk dress by Anna Valentine, which had a scoop neckline, long sleeves and a flared mid-length skirt. She wore matching court heels, gloves and a hat by designer Philip Treacy — who also created her wedding headpiece — which had a burst of feathers to the side. Gold earrings and a necklace completed her outfit.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023
Charles and Camilla led the final Royal Procession for the 2023 Royal Ascot on Saturday.

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty for Royal Ascot

The King and Queen were joined in their carriage on Saturday by the Earl of Caledon and his wife the Countess of Caledon. The royal couple were followed in a second carriage by Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Lady Sophie Windsor, Princess Zahra Aga Khan and Lady Weatherby.

In the third carriage was Prince Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella and her husband Thomas Kingston, horse trainer Andrew Balding and his wife Anna-Lisa. Soon-to-retire jockey Frankie Dettori and his wife Catherine Dettori, with horse trainer Jamie Snowden and his wife Lucy Snowden sat in the fourth and final carriage of the procession.

As the royal couple watched the first race of the day, they were joined by Lady Gabriella and Kingston as well as Lady Sophie, who is also known for her role in the British TV comedy Peep Show. All appeared riveted by the race, with Charles in particular focused intently on the action on the track. The King was also spotted in conversation with a smiling Lady Sophie — who stood out on the day in a chic yellow dress and white hat — as the pair walked through the racecourse.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The King and Queen's happy afternoon came after Kate Middleton and Prince William made their first appearance at the 2023 Royal Ascot on Friday. Although William and Kate, both 41, have attended the famous horse races numerous times in the past, this marked their debut at the event since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

While Prince William looked dapper in a top hat and suit, Kate popped in a red dress by Alexander McQueen (her royal wedding dress designer!) paired with a matching hat, also by Philip Treacy. She accessorized with statement gold earrings and a clutch.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles donned his finest suit at the races event.

Chris Jackson/Getty


Prince William and Princess Kate arrived for the fourth day of the annual event in the Royal Procession, riding in a horse-drawn carriage behind Charles and Camilla. In the third carriage was Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife.

In a surprise addition to the Royal Procession, actor Dame Judi Dench rode with her partner, David Mills, and the former U.S. ambassador to the U.K. William Farish, a close friend of the late Queen.

