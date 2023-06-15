King Charles and Princess Anne Team Up for a Palace Ceremony Ahead of Trooping the Colour

The royal brother and sister duo sported their military uniforms to present the new Sovereign's Standard to Anne's cavalry regiment

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 12:24PM EDT
King Charles III, accompanied by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, presents the new Sovereign's Standard to The Blues and Royals during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2023 in London, England. The regiment will provide the Sovereign's Escort at Trooping The Colour on Saturday
King Charles III and Princess Anne. Photo:

Victoria Jones/Getty

King Charles and Princess Anne united for a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London before Trooping the Colour.

On Thursday, the royal brother and sister duo presented the new Sovereign’s Standard to The Blues and Royals, which counts Princess Anne, 72, as its honorary Colonel. The King, 74, honored the cavalry regiment in his speech, explaining that the New Standard represents the bond between the Blues and Royals, some of whom also serve in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.

“Such history pays homage to your dual role, and that of course is the fundamental principle which makes State Ceremonial and Public Duties so special and credible to a most grateful nation,” King Charles said. “In these difficult times for our country, as we continue to face an array of threats in many different forms, both domestically and internationally, it is all the more important to preserve such standards of excellence and achievement.”

RELATED: King Charles Is Bringing Back a Trooping the Colour Tradition Not Seen Since 1986

King Charles III, accompanied by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, presents the new Sovereign's Standard to The Blues and Royals during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2023 in London, England. The regiment will provide the Sovereign's Escort at Trooping The Colour on Saturday.
King Charles III and Princess Anne.

Victoria Jones/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“As your Colonel-in-Chief, I know that your Colonel, The Princess Royal, joins me in thanking you all for your unlimited commitment and service, as well as your families for their tremendous and unwavering support, some of whom I am delighted to see are able to join us today,” Charles added.

The King and the Princess Royal share a close bond, which was reflected in the important roles she played during his coronation ceremony in May. She rode a horse as Gold-Stick-in-Waiting during the procession leaving Westminster Abbey, leading 6,000 armed service personnel to Buckingham Palace.

"It's a busy time for them all, and her and her brother are very close, so it's a nice thing to do," Zara Tindall, Anne’s daughter, told PEOPLE in May. 

King Charles III, accompanied by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, presents the new Sovereign's Standard to The Blues and Royals during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2023 in London, England. The regiment will provide the Sovereign's Escort at Trooping The Colour on Saturday.
King Charles III and Princess Anne.

Yui Mok/Getty

Princess Anne has held the Gold Stick position since 1998.

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer,” she explained to CBC News before King Charles’ coronation. “So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes.”

The role also came with a big perk for the coronation. "It solves my dress problem," the lifelong equestrian joked to CBC News.

Trooping the Colour is an annual birthday parade for the British sovereign, set for Saturday. It is a ceremonial presentation of the U.K. military regimental flags. Most members of the royal family will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. During the 2022 ceremony, Prince William and Princess Anne took part in the parade as  Colonel of the Irish Guards and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, respectively.

This year, the King's brother Prince Edward will participate in the parade on horseback for the first time.

Related Articles
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson Shares Sweet Nickname for Baby Ernest — and Her 'Normal' Weekend with Grandkids
Prince Harry Meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Not Invited to King Charles' Trooping the Colour
Prince Charles
Prince Edward Will Have a Personal First at Brother King Charles' Trooping the Colour
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits field study health visitors at Riversley Park Children's Centre
Kate Middleton's Holds Hands with an Adorable Infant During Latest Baby-Filled Outing!
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022
King Charles Recalls Queen Elizabeth Receiving Exciting Non-Royal News on Her Coronation Eve 70 Years Ago
Suits - Season 6
Meghan Markle Binge Watch! 'Suits' Is Coming to Netflix — the Same Day as King Charles' Birthday Parade
Zara Tindall on day three, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019
Zara Tindall Models Whimsical Royal Ascot Hat in Selfie, But It's Probably Not What She'll Wear — Here's Why
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attend the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace
Bhutan's King and Queen Are Expecting a Royal Baby — Another Sibling for the Dragon Prince!
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland
Prince William, Prince of Wales (in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards) leaves Buckingham Palace, on horseback, to carry out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on June 10, 2023 in London, England.
Why Prince William's Back-to-Back Trooping the Colour Rehearsal Was So Rare
Queen Camilla meets with British actress Judi Dench during a reception for the inaugural Queen's Reading Room
Queen Camilla and King Charles Reunite with Dame Judi Dench at Camilla's Big Book Club Event
Prince Harry took in a sitting volleyball match at the 2023 Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on 12 June, 2023
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance in San Diego to Root on U.S. Armed Forces at the Warrior Games
Queen Rania Posts Loving Tribute for 30th Wedding Anniversary to King Abdullah II.
Queen Rania of Jordan Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 'My King' Abdullah Following Son's Wedding
The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
Princess Beatrice arriving. Jordan royal wedding, Kate and Will arriving. Jordan royal wedding.
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Beatrice Arrive at Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet in New Photos
The Crown are seen filming Prince Harry's infamous Nazi Uniform scandal at a local newsagents.
Prince Harry's Nazi Costume Scandal Makes the Front Page as 'The Crown' Films Final Season