King Charles and Princess Anne united for a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London before Trooping the Colour.

On Thursday, the royal brother and sister duo presented the new Sovereign’s Standard to The Blues and Royals, which counts Princess Anne, 72, as its honorary Colonel. The King, 74, honored the cavalry regiment in his speech, explaining that the New Standard represents the bond between the Blues and Royals, some of whom also serve in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.

“Such history pays homage to your dual role, and that of course is the fundamental principle which makes State Ceremonial and Public Duties so special and credible to a most grateful nation,” King Charles said. “In these difficult times for our country, as we continue to face an array of threats in many different forms, both domestically and internationally, it is all the more important to preserve such standards of excellence and achievement.”

“As your Colonel-in-Chief, I know that your Colonel, The Princess Royal, joins me in thanking you all for your unlimited commitment and service, as well as your families for their tremendous and unwavering support, some of whom I am delighted to see are able to join us today,” Charles added.

The King and the Princess Royal share a close bond, which was reflected in the important roles she played during his coronation ceremony in May. She rode a horse as Gold-Stick-in-Waiting during the procession leaving Westminster Abbey, leading 6,000 armed service personnel to Buckingham Palace.

"It's a busy time for them all, and her and her brother are very close, so it's a nice thing to do," Zara Tindall, Anne’s daughter, told PEOPLE in May.

Princess Anne has held the Gold Stick position since 1998.

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer,” she explained to CBC News before King Charles’ coronation. “So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes.”

The role also came with a big perk for the coronation. "It solves my dress problem," the lifelong equestrian joked to CBC News.

Trooping the Colour is an annual birthday parade for the British sovereign, set for Saturday. It is a ceremonial presentation of the U.K. military regimental flags. Most members of the royal family will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. During the 2022 ceremony, Prince William and Princess Anne took part in the parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, respectively.

This year, the King's brother Prince Edward will participate in the parade on horseback for the first time.