Coronation Guests Arrive at Special Buckingham Palace Reception

King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday where he welcomed overseas guests for a special event

Updated on May 5, 2023 05:22 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London
Catherine, Princess of Wales. Photo:

Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images

On Friday, King Charles welcomed overseas guests to Buckingham Palace for a glamorous pre-coronation reception.

Guests include foreign royals like Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco; King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, among other dignitaries and politicians.

Keep reading for live updates

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Kate Middleton and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark

Today 05:15 PM EDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks (C) talks with Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III
From left: Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Kate Middleton and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark.

Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and First Lady Jill Biden

Today 05:13 PM EDT
atherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Jill Biden.

Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images

King Charles III

Today 05:11 PM EDT
King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023
King Charles III.

Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales and guests

Today 05:09 PM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales (left) speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023
Prince William, Prince of Wales and guests.

Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden

Today 05:07 PM EDT
Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden attend the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace
Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria and Beatrix of the Netherlands

Today 05:05 PM EDT
Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria and Beatrix of the Netherlands
Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria and Beatrix of the Netherlands.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Today 05:04 PM EDT
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attend the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

Today 05:03 PM EDT
ing Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Today 05:02 PM EDT
ary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark attend the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace
Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II of Jordan

Today 05:02 PM EDT
Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II of Jordan attend the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace
Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II of Jordan.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Suthida and King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand

Today 05:00 PM EDT
Queen Suthida and King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand attend the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace
Queen Suthida and King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Today 04:58 PM EDT
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium

Today 04:55 PM EDT
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Haakon Crown Prince of Norway and Mette-Marit Crown Princess of Norway Arrive

Today 04:53 PM EDT
Haakon Crown Prince of Norway and Mette-Marit Crown Princess of Norway attend the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on May 05, 2023
Haakon Crown Prince of Norway and Mette-Marit Crown Princess of Norway.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
