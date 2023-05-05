Royals Coronation Guests Arrive at Special Buckingham Palace Reception King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday where he welcomed overseas guests for a special event By Maria Mercedes Lara Maria Mercedes Lara Instagram Twitter Maria Mercedes Lara is the Digital Content Operations Director for PEOPLE, where she oversees content management and editorial workflow for the digital team as well as focus on increasing growth through PEOPLE's newsletters, homepage and notification audiences. She previously held the position of Deputy News Director for PEOPLE.com. Before joining PEOPLE, Maria worked at POPSUGAR, SpinMedia Group and Jezebel. She graduated with a B.A. in Literature from Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts at the New School in New York City. Maria currently lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and two children. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on May 5, 2023 05:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Catherine, Princess of Wales. Photo: Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images On Friday, King Charles welcomed overseas guests to Buckingham Palace for a glamorous pre-coronation reception. Guests include foreign royals like Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco; King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, among other dignitaries and politicians. Keep reading for live updates Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Kate Middleton and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark Today 05:15 PM EDT Copy Link From left: Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Kate Middleton and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and First Lady Jill Biden Today 05:13 PM EDT Copy Link Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Jill Biden. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images King Charles III Today 05:11 PM EDT Copy Link King Charles III. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales and guests Today 05:09 PM EDT Copy Link Prince William, Prince of Wales and guests. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden Today 05:07 PM EDT Copy Link Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden. Samir Hussein/WireImage Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria and Beatrix of the Netherlands Today 05:05 PM EDT Copy Link Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria and Beatrix of the Netherlands. Samir Hussein/WireImage Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Today 05:04 PM EDT Copy Link Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Chris Jackson/Getty Images King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Today 05:03 PM EDT Copy Link King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. Samir Hussein/WireImage Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark Today 05:02 PM EDT Copy Link Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark. Samir Hussein/WireImage Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II of Jordan Today 05:02 PM EDT Copy Link Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II of Jordan. Samir Hussein/WireImage Queen Suthida and King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand Today 05:00 PM EDT Copy Link Queen Suthida and King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco Today 04:58 PM EDT Copy Link Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium Today 04:55 PM EDT Copy Link Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium. Samir Hussein/WireImage Haakon Crown Prince of Norway and Mette-Marit Crown Princess of Norway Arrive Today 04:53 PM EDT Copy Link Haakon Crown Prince of Norway and Mette-Marit Crown Princess of Norway. Samir Hussein/WireImage Refresh for New Updates