King Charles’ coronation celebration in Scotland will not include a climactic moment of crowning.

The King, 74, will step into the spotlight during the first Royal Week of his reign on July 5, when his May 6 crowning is honored with a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles and Queen Camilla will follow the precedent set by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they process to the church, where Charles will be ceremoniously presented with the Honours of Scotland, the country’s crown jewels. Though the highlight of the historic suite is the crown of King James V of Scotland, it will not be placed on the King’s head.

According to British Parliament, the independent kingdoms of Scotland and England were "united into one kingdom by the name of Great Britain" through the Act of Union 1707. It was decided that the line of succession for the (literally) United Kingdom would pass to Princess Sophia, Dowager Electress of Hanover, and her heirs. The Kingdom of Ireland joined in 1801, though much of the country seceded in 1922, resulting in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, the latter of which remains affiliated with the U.K. today.



Because Scotland has not operated as an independent royal realm for over 300 years, it would be inappropriate — and inaccurate — for Charles to be crowned as King in Scotland.

The Honours of Scotland, the Scottish crown jewels. JOHN BRACEGIRDLE/Alamy Stock Photo

Seventy years ago, Scotland honored the coronation of Queen Elizabeth with a National Service of Thanksgiving that likely inspired the festivities being organized for her eldest son and successor next week. She was presented with the Honours of Scotland — a sword, sceptre and King James’ crown — inside St. Giles’ Cathedral, and the epic headpiece was not raised onto her head.

The Honours of Scotland have not been used for a coronation since the crowning of Charles II at Scone in 1651, Royal.UK states.

Queen Elizabeth attends the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles Cathedral on June 24, 1953. Historia/Shutterstock

Though Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrived for the Scottish coronation celebration on June 24, 1953, with “huge fanfare,” according to Scotland magazine, there was controversy around what she wore — or rather, did not.



“The newly-crowned young Queen was presented with the Honours of Scotland in St. Giles Cathedral at a ceremony that should have been full of pomp and dignity. Instead, she offended Scottish sensibilities by not wearing formal robes and carrying an obtrusive handbag, presumably ill-advised by someone who had misread the mood of the people,” Scottish newspaper The Herald reported in a story for the Queen's 80th birthday in 2006.

“Yet on the eve of her departure, 100,000 people gathered on Arthur's Seat in Holyrood Park at midnight to bid her farewell and broke into: ‘Will ye no come back again?’ ”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive in Edinburgh, Scotland for the coronation celebration on June 24, 1953. United Press Photo/SuperStock/Alamy Stock Photo

While much remains under wraps about the upcoming coronation celebration, the Scottish government’s announcement of the plans in June hinted that the pageantry would mostly focus on King Charles.

“Scotland will mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla during Royal Week in Edinburgh on Wednesday 5 July,” the statement said. “The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile. Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will also attend events.”

Charles and Camilla attend the Braemar Games in Braemar, Scotland in September 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay are two familiar faces — Prince William and Kate Middleton. While the couple is known as the Prince and Princess of Wales in England, their highest royal titles, they are styled by the Rothesay titles while abroad in Scotland. Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, inherited the Rothesay appellations from King Charles and Queen Camilla upon Queen Elizabeth's death in September.

The prince and princess also the hold Scottish titles of Earl and Countess of Strathearn, which they were given on their 2011 wedding day, though they now use the higher-ranking duke and duchess styling.

