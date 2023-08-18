King Charles may be taking up residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland — just like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, did every summer.

On Thursday, Balmoral Castle announced that the grounds, gardens and exhibitions of the estate are now closed to the public until autumn. The announcement hints that King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family are gathering at the residence in the coming weeks, following decades of tradition.

Since 1845 — when Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, purchased the castle and the surrounding 7,000-acre estate located in Aberdeenshire in the Scottish Highlands — Balmoral has been used by the royal family to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties.

Queen Elizabeth traditionally retreated to the home every August, welcoming her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other guests to spend time outdoors, play games and relax.

"She deserved that time," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told PEOPLE. "Balmoral has always been a place of rejuvenation and reflection. She has been going there since she was a baby. It's where Prince Philip proposed and where she had her honeymoon. It's a place bursting with memories."

Queen Elizabeth and her family at Balmoral Castle. Bettmann Archive/Getty

Although it's a vacation, it was not all play for the late monarch while away in the Scottish Highlands. She continued to work, reading her diplomatic papers in the famous "red boxes" delivered daily. She also normally continued to hold audiences and undertake some public engagements.

Returning to Balmoral Castle this year will no doubt be bittersweet for members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 at her beloved summer residence on Sept. 8, 2022 — just days after her final royal duty. On Sept. 6, the Queen appointed Liz Truss as the U.K.'s new prime minister and bid outgoing Boris Johnson a formal farewell at her Scotland home. (Truss has since been replaced by Rishi Sunak in the position.)

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, are expected to spend the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death privately, just as Queen Elizabeth used to do on her own Accession Day.



Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral. Photo by Central Press/Getty

King Charles has been in Scotland for several weeks already, undertaking engagements from awarding trophies at the Mey Highland Games to sipping whisky at a new distillery. And the monarch is sporting his regular uniform for his visits to the country: a traditional kilt!

It's unclear if King Charles and Queen Camilla will officially take up residence in Balmoral Castle. They may instead opt to stay at their Birkhall Estate nearby, and he also has the keys to the Castle of Mey in Scotland. King Charles inherited both properties from his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and is known to visit both homes each year.



King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland in 2022. ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton's summer will almost certainly include a trip to Scotland with their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Just as Prince William did as a boy, his kids will likely splash in the River Dee while exploring the outdoors at the expansive rural estate before returning to school next month.

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, also have a special spot in their hearts for Scotland, as it's where they first met as college students at the University of St. Andrews.

Prince William previously stated that "the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."

Following the death of Prince Philip in April 2021, the couple shared a number of previously unseen photos taken at the Balmoral estate — including a sweet shot of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip surrounded by some of their great-grandchildren. Another newly released picture was a 2015 shot featuring the Queen and Prince Philip posing with Kate, William, Prince George and a baby Princess Charlotte at the Scotland escape.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a never-before-seen photo taken at Balmoral in honor of Queen Elizabeth's first posthumous birthday in April. Kate got behind the camera to capture Queen Elizabeth surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in 2022.