King Charles Meets a Notoriously Naughty Pony as He Begins Stay at Balmoral Castle — Just Like Queen Elizabeth

Did Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, behave himself for the King?

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 09:39AM EDT
King Charles III meets the Royal Regiment of Scotland mascot Shetland pony
King Charles and Corporal Cruachan IV at welcome to Balmoral Castle on August 21, 2023. Photo:

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

King Charles received an official welcome to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Following the royal tradition beloved by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, King Charles will spend time at the 7,000-acre estate located in Aberdeenshire in the Scottish Highlands in the coming weeks. The stay in Scotland served as a summer break for the late Queen, where she would spend time with her family and relax (while still reading the diplomatic papers delivered daily in the famous "red boxes").

The King, 74, was welcomed to the royal residence on Monday with a small ceremony outside the castle gates. King Charles, who was recently announced as the new Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, inspected a Guard of Honour of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, and the Pipes and Drums of 4 SCOTS performed at the ceremony.

In what has become another royal tradition, King Charles met Corporal Cruachan IV — a Shetland pony who serves as the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. The King exchanged a few words with the pony's handler and even gave Cruachan a pet on the nose — but the mascot isn't always on his best behavior in the presence of monarchs.

King Charles III meets the Royal Regiment of Scotland mascot Shetland pony, Corporal Cruachan IV
King Charles and Corporal Cruachan IV at Balmoral Castle on August 21, 2023.

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

In 2018, the pony relieved himself during the ceremonial welcome to Balmoral Castle, causing Queen Elizabeth to turn away and shield her nose from the smell with her hand.

The previous year, Cruachan tried to take a nibble of a bundle of flowers being held by the Queen during a visit to Stirling Castle.

Queen Elizabeth once quipped, "Here we are again," upon seeing the pony.

Queen Elizabeth II talks to Pony Major Mark Wilkinson with regimental mascot Cruachan IV
Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in August 2018.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

At Monday's ceremony, King Charles wore traditional Scottish garb, including a kilt, knee socks and a sporran (a pouch — after all, kilts traditionally don't have pockets!).

The King was also spotted chatting with members of the public who came to see the official welcome.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III inspects Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral
King Charles welcomed to Balmoral Castle on August 21, 2023.

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

On Thursday, Balmoral Castle announced that the grounds, gardens and exhibitions of the estate were now closed to the public, hinting that King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family would be gathering at the residence in the coming weeks.

Since 1845 — when Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, purchased the castle and the surrounding estate located — Balmoral has been used by the royal family to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties.

Returning to Balmoral will no doubt be bittersweet for members of the royal family this year. In addition to holding special memories through the years, Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 at her beloved summer residence on Sept. 8, 2022 — just days after her final royal duty.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, 76, are expected to spend the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death privately, just as Queen Elizabeth used to do on her own Accession Day.

King Charles has been in Scotland for several weeks already, undertaking engagements from awarding trophies at the Mey Highland Games to sipping whisky at a new distillery.

King Charles III meets members of the public after the inspection of Balaklava Company
King Charles welcomed to Balmoral Castle on August 21, 2023.

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton's summer will almost certainly include a trip to Scotland with their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Just as Prince William did as a boy, his kids will likely splash in the River Dee while exploring the outdoors at the expansive rural estate before returning to school next month.

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, also have a special spot in their hearts for Scotland, as it's where they first met as college students at the University of St. Andrews.

Prince William previously stated that "the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep."

Related Articles
King Charles at the Ceremony of the Keys
King Charles May Be Continuing a Royal Tradition at Scotland's Balmoral Castle — The Hint He's Moved In
King Charles III shakes hands with a well wisher during the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness
King Charles Hands Over the Tug of War Trophy During a Fun Outing at Mey Highland Games in Scotland
King Charles III officially opens 8 Doors Distillery,
King Charles Sports a Kilt — and Tries a Drink! — at Whisky Distillery in Scotland
King Charles III and Queen Camilla drive to Crathie Church on Sunday 13th August 2023 as they start their summer holiday at Balmoral
King Charles Debuts Surprising New Stationery as He Attends Church in Scotland with Queen Camilla
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William to Lead Tributes to Queen Elizabeth on First Anniversary of Death
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla pause for the National Anthem, as they host guests for a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
King Charles Hosts Garden Party at Palace of Holyroodhouse Before Scotland Coronation Celebration
Colonel Johnny Thompson
Who Is Major Johnny Thompson? All About King Charles' Equerry — and Why He's Gone Viral!
King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Palace of Holyroodhouse during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for Coronation Celebration in Scotland
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Head to Scotland This Summer to Mark King Charles' Coronation
King Charles on Britannia
King Charles Visits His Mother Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Royal Yacht in Scotland
queen elizabeth
It's Not Just Corgis: Looking Back at Queen Elizabeth's Lifelong Love of Horses
Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Charles and Princess Anne Arrived at Mother Queen Elizabeth's Side Before She Died
Windsor Castle looking towards the George VI Gateway
Visitors Flock to Windsor Castle as Royal Residence Reopens 3 Weeks After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Elizabeth II official arrival at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, UK - 09 Aug 2021
Queen Elizabeth Receives Royal Welcome at Summer Home — and Greets a Notoriously Naughty Pony!
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Heads to Scotland for Her Annual Summer Holiday at Balmoral Castle