Here's Why King Charles Was Just Joined by Judi Dench, Helena Bonham Carter and More Stars at Windsor Castle

King Charles is paying homage to William Shakespeare.

The monarch, 74, hosted a reception at Windsor Castle on Tuesday night to celebrate the playwright and the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s first manuscript alongside actors and musicians — several of which hail from the Royal Shakespeare Company.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were photographed speaking with a variety of famous faces in attendance, including Helena Bonham Carter, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Vanessa Redgrave, Robert Lindsay, David Oyelowo and Joely Richardson.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester also joined the event.

A copy of the folio of works done by Shakespeare in 1623, which is usually kept in the Royal Library at Windsor Castle, was put on display for the event. The folio includes legendary works like Macbeth, Julius Caesar, The Taming of the Shrew and The Winter’s Tale.

The King and Queen, who celebrated her 76th birthday on Monday, were snapped examining the stories alongside the director and chair of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Gregory Doran and Baroness Vadera, with Charles pointing out something from one of the books.

King Charles III meets with Dame Vanessa Redgrave and Joely Richardson. Andrew Matthews - Pool / Getty

Throughout the night, several actors and musicians from the Royal Shakespeare Company, including Dame Harriet Walter, Sir Simon Russell Beale, and Ray Fearon, took the stage to provide performances of Shakespeare’s works.

King Charles has several ties to Shakespeare, having taken part in several of the playwright’s plays during his time in college, and he eventually became president of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1991.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla (right) are shown a first and second folio of works by William Shakespeare. Andrew Matthews - Pool / Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more.

He also read Shakespeare’s second folio while imprisoned at Windsor Castle during the civil wars, writing Inside it “Dum Spiro Spero,” which is Latin for “while I breathe, I hope,” according to the royal family’s Instagram post for the event.

The royal also marked the anniversary of Shakespeare’s death by visiting Stratford — where the playwright was born and buried — in April, 2016 where he joined theater actors on stage to perform “Hamlet” as part of Shakespeare Live! to celebrate his legacy.