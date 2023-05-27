King Charles Honors Tina Turner with Musical Tribute at Buckingham Palace: Watch

The newly crowned royal allowed the singer's 1989 hit “The Best” to play during the changing of the guard in front of Buckingham Palace on Friday

By
Published on May 27, 2023 02:21 PM
ROYALS: King Charles Honors Tina Turner with Musical Tribute at Buckingham PalaceÂ 
Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty

King Charles is honoring Tina Turner with a musical tribute fit for the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

After the legendary singer’s death was announced on Wednesday, the newly crowned royal allowed the Band of the Welsh Guards to perform her 1989 hit “The Best” during the changing of the guard in front of Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The group was also joined by the First Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums, Hello! reported, for the ceremony where The King's Guard hands over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace to the New Guard. 

Charles, 74, first met Turner in 1986, when she performed at The Prince’s Trust All-Star Rock Concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In a December 2021 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, Prince William revealed that his mother, Princess Diana, would play “The Best” for him and Prince Harry to ease their back-to-school anxieties.

"One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment. And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice,” William said at the time.

"When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother,” he added.

King Charles Honors Tina Turner with Musical Tribute at Buckingham PalaceÂ 

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement earlier this week.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," read a post shared on Turner's Instagram.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly," the post concluded.

Related Articles
Eric Adams
N.Y.C. Mayor Signs Ordinance Outlawing Discrimination Based on Body Size — Including Weight, Height
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann Seemingly Shades Kim Zolciak-Biermann with Cartoon Portrait amid Their Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Video of Herself Singing Sad Country Song About Heartbreak amid Divorce
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson on Calling Album 'Chemistry' After First Experiencing It with Ex: 'Makes You Do Stupid Stuff'
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) meet with Camilla Nowawakowska, 8, and Charles Murray, 8, from Armstrong primary school outside St Patrick's Cathedral on May 25, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Charmed by Kids Named Charles and Camilla in Northern Ireland
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
The crown jewels and regalia on show at the Tower of London
King Charles' Coronation Crown Jewels Star in Glittering New Exhibit — See Inside
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown on How Sheâs Leaned into the âFeeling and Emotion of Fearâ After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Inspiring Message About Leaning into 'Fear' After Kody Split
Mike and Zara Tindall arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Mike Tindall Reveals What Was ‘Frustrating’ About His Seat at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden
King Charles and Queen Camilla Slice Crown-Shaped Cake During Surprise Visit to Northern Ireland
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Flavin Stallone Wondered 'Who I Am' amid Empty Nest Woes Before Separation from Sylvester Stallone
Dejatch Alamayou, King Theodore's Son, by Julia Margaret Cameron
Buckingham Palace Rejects Request to Return Prince Alemayehu's Body to Ethiopia
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian Says Time with Kanye West Was 'Beautiful' but She Can't 'Help People That Don't Want the Help'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Ex Kroy Asks for Her Psych Evaluation, Alleging 'Troubling Behavior' Including Gambling
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala
Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Always' Wants to Be in Love, but Has Committed to 'Take My Time' Dating Again
Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) arrive with President of Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Keith Weed, for a visit to the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 22, 2023.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Check Out Chelsea Flower Show with Surprise Royal Guests — See Who!