King Charles Honors Royal Navy Members Who Participated in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The King presented Royal Victorian Orders to over 100 Naval Ratings who drew the State Gun Carriage bearing his mother’s coffin

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 11:21 AM
Royal Marines and members of the band line up during a ceremony where King Charles III will present members of the Royal Navy with the Royal Victorian Order, in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, for their part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
King Charles. Photo:

Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles is recognizing the Royal Navy personnel who participated in his mother Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.

On Tuesday morning, the King distributed Royal Victorian Orders to around 150 Royal Naval servicemen and women at Windsor Castle. The honors were presented to personnel who were part of his mother’s funeral processions in September 2022 and were awarded in a special parade and medal presentation. 

The group included over 100 Naval Ratings who drew the State Gun Carriage bearing Queen Elizabeth’s coffin through London on Sept. 19. Sailors have pulled the State Gun Carriage at the funerals of British monarchs since King Edward VII after horses transporting Queen Victoria’s coffin got spooked at her funeral in 1901 and nearly tipped it over, CNN reported.

RELATED: King Charles Honors Tina Turner with Musical Tribute at Buckingham Palace

Royal Marines and members of the band line up during a ceremony where King Charles III will present members of the Royal Navy with the Royal Victorian Order, in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, for their part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
King Charles.

King Charles, 74, appointed the Royal Naval personnel to the Royal Victorian Order in March 2023 through the demise honors list, which is typically released following the death of the sovereign to thank those who have provided personal service, Buckingham Palace said. The Royal Victorian Order was created by Queen Victoria in 1896 to allow her to recognize people who helped her or represented her. The ruling monarch personally selects who is given the honor.

The hour-long service on Tuesday kicked off with a special parade, where the band and personnel marched into the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle from the George IV Gate. King Charles entered from the Sovereign’s Entrance with the First Sea Lord, where he was greeted by a Royal Salute and performance of the National Anthem from the dais. 

Royal Marines and members of the band line up during a ceremony where King Charles III will present members of the Royal Navy with the Royal Victorian Order, in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, for their part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
King Charles.

Maja Smiejkowska-WPA Pool/Getty 


RELATED: King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Charmed by Kids Named Charles and Camilla in Northern Ireland

King Charles awarded the medals to each individual and amicably chatted as he moved down the line. The King spoke to Paisley Chambers-Smith, a medical assistant who is seven months pregnant, and shook hands with other servicemen and women. 

After the honors were presented, the King returned to the dais for a second Royal Salute and National Anthem to mark the end of the parade. He seemed to be in good spirits as he laughed and chatted with family members of the awardees. 

Royal Marines and members of the band line up during a ceremony where King Charles III will present members of the Royal Navy with the Royal Victorian Order, in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, for their part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
King Charles.

Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty


Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland, hours after her doctors said they were “concerned” for her health. Her state funeral was held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London followed by a committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Members of the Royal Navy lead HM Queen Elizabeth's coffin to Westminster Abbey during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth state funeral.

Chris Jackson/Getty 

The British military played a pivotal role in the state occasion, from the ceremonial processions to the somber honor of carrying her coffin.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: The new Diamond Jubilee state coach arrives from Buckingham Palace during the rehearsal of the State Opening of Parliament on May 22, 2015 in London, England. Rehearsals get on the way for the forthcoming State Opening of Parliament which marks the formal start of the parliamentary year and the Queen's Speech sets out the government's agenda for the coming session. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Procession Coaches Revealed in Latest Palace Update
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
King Charles Makes First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance of His Reign After Coronation
King Charles Coronation Live Blog
King Charles' Coronation: Read the Full Recap
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Schedule: A Timeline of All the Events
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall
Queen Camilla's Life in Photos: From Duchess of Cornwall to Queen Consort
HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla
All About King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Robes, Jewels and Regalia
The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court, London, where he has been banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to using his mobile phone while driving. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, who was responsible for organising the Queen's funeral, was stopped by police on April 7 after officers spotted him using the device as his BMW cut across their vehicle after going through a red light in Battersea, south-west London. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022. (Photo by PA/PA Images via Getty Images)
Who Is the Earl Marshal, Duke of Norfolk? All About King Charles' Coronation Organizer
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark First Easter Since Queen's Death on Their Wedding Anniversary
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Easter Plans Revealed
King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla Star in New Portrait as More Coronation Details Are Announced
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
How to See King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Jewels After the Crowning Ceremony
Palace Shares a Look at King Charles’ Coronation Invitations Getting ‘Final Touches’
Buckingham Palace Shares Look at King Charles' Coronation Invitations Receiving 'Final Touches'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and son Tom Parker Bowles attend the launch of "Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book" by Tom Parker Bowles at Fortnum & Mason on October 18, 2016 in London, England.
Tom Parker Bowles Says Mom Queen Camilla Had No 'End Game' When She Married King Charles
Coronation Crowns
All About the Crowns, Swords and Other Historic Artifacts Being Used at King Charles' Coronation