King Charles' Guard Goes Viral with Warm Gesture for Young Man with Down Syndrome

One of King Charles' soldiers is being praised for his unexpected gesture when a young man with Down syndrome approached for a photo.

In a clip widely shared across social media, an unnamed member of the Household Calvary’s Blues and Royals regiment knew just what to do when Ibrahim, 17, and friend Mike van Erp came to take a photo at Horse Guards Parade in London, Forces Network reported. As Ibrahim and Mike posed for a picture, the stoic soldier took a surprise step toward them to create a better picture.

"[Ibrahim] was nervous around the guard, probably because I was being careful to give the soldier space and because the guard has such emphatic body language,” van Erp told the outlet.

Video footage of the guard’s gesture has since been viewed over five million times on TikTok and even caught the eye of Major Steve Parker, an official at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (where Prince William and Prince Harry both went).

“I am proud to be a member of @HCav1660 (Blues and Royals) every single day but seeing this young Trooper do this has me bursting with Pride. Well done young man, you are a fantastic example of the empathetic, strong young leaders we need in the @BritishArmy,” Parker tweeted on Friday.

van Erp told Forces Network he has known Ibrahim for a decade and is grateful for the bond they share.

"He's pretty important to me, as much as my own two sons are,” he explained.

Horse Guards Parade at St. James’ Park is most famous for its affiliation with Trooping the Colour, the epic display of military precision held in honor of the British monarch’s official birthday for over 260 years. On parade day, members of the royal family travel the mile from Buckingham Palace on horseback or by carriage to see the sovereign receive a salute and inspect military members from the Household Division.

King Charles became the ceremonial head of the prestigious division’s seven regiments — the Grenadier Guards, Welsh Guards, Irish Guards, Blues and Royals, Scots Guards, Life Guards and Coldstream Guards — following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September and his subsequent accession.

On June 17, about 1,500 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians came together for the first Trooping the Colour performed in King Charles’ honor.

Royal Parks reports that multiple troopers share the duty of guarding Horse Guards Parade each day, and Princess Anne serves as Colonel-in-Chief of the Blues and Royals.

