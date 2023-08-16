King Charles' Guard Breaks Protocol to Allow Elderly Veteran to Pet His Horse

The mounted Blues and Royals trooper discreetly relaxed a rule

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Tourists gather around a mounted cavalry trooper of The King's Life Guard at Horse Guards on April 18, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration
Tourists gather around a mounted cavalry trooper of The King's Life Guard at Horse Guards Parade in April 2023. Photo:

Carl Court/Getty

King Charles' soldiers are paying it forward to the public this summer.

While British troops famously remain stoic while on guard, a video has swept social media of a soldier on King’s Life Guard kindly moving his horse closer to two elderly veterans for a better photo op.

In a clip viewed over a million times since hitting YouTube and Twitter, an unnamed mounted trooper from the Household Calvary’s Blues and Royals regiment kept watch at Horse Guards Parade in London. The soldier didn’t react when various visitors came close for a photo until an elderly couple approached. The veterans looked sharp with medals on their jackets and Forces.net noted the man served with the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

As the couple smiled for a photo, the soldier took a few surprise steps towards them to create a better picture and even turned his horse's nose towards the woman for her to pet it. The veterans then continued on their way, and the guard moved back into place.

Members of the Household Cavalry at the changing The Queen's Life Guard ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London
Members of the Household Cavalry at the changing of The Queen's Life Guard in London.

Philip Toscano/PA Images via Getty

The gesture was reminiscent of another kind deed by a Blues and Royals trooper at Horse Guards Parade earlier this summer. Last month, a soldier was praised for taking a similar step toward a young man with Down syndrome for a better photo.  

"[Ibrahim] was nervous around the guard, probably because I was being careful to give the soldier space and because the guard has such emphatic body language,” the young man’s friend Mike van Erp told Forces Network.

Video footage of the guard’s gesture has since been viewed over five million times on TikTok and even caught the eye of Major Steve Parker, an official at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where Prince William and Prince Harry both went.

“I am proud to be a member of @HCav1660 (Blues and Royals) every single day but seeing this young Trooper do this has me bursting with Pride. Well done young man, you are a fantastic example of the empathetic, strong young leaders we need in the @BritishArmy,” Parker tweeted as the clip lit up social media.

Another thoughtful tribute charmed the web in July when a King's Guard nodded at a little boy named Frank — who perhaps amused him with his mini uniform featuring a bearskin hat and scarlet tunic! — in a TikTok clip viewed over six million times.

The Blues and Royals are one of seven regiments that comprise the Household Calvary. King Charles, 74, became ceremonial head of all the units — the Grenadier Guards, Welsh Guards, Irish Guards, Blues and Royals, Scots Guards, Life Guards and Coldstream Guards — following Queen Elizabeth’s death last September and his subsequent accession.

King Charles III during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign.
King Charles rides at Trooping the Colour in June 2023.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

In addition to succeeding his mother as head of state and Commander-in-Chief of the military, King Charles also holds a range of military appointments and affiliations.

Last Friday, Buckingham Palace announced a slew of new military appointments for nine members of the royal family. The King, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester were all awarded new royal roles. 

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour
Royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour.

Chris Jackson/Getty 

“Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family,” the palace said in the announcement. “The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

The cohort already held a range of military affiliations, and the update comes a month ahead of Charles’ first Accession Day on Sept. 8.

Related Articles
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Maindee Primary School on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness.
Prince William Interrupts Summer Break with Family with a Personal Note of Congratulations
Is Princess Anne the Royal Who Has Moved Around the Line of Succession the Most?
Is Princess Anne the Royal Who Has Moved Around the Line of Succession the Most? Inside the History
King Charles Wishes Princess Anne a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photo and Coronation Candid Â 
King Charles Wishes Princess Anne a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photo and New Coronation Candid
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Secretly Attended Music Festival Near Her Country Home in Norfolk: Report
Meet the Glamorous Princess Chiara â Who Is Rumored to Be Dating a Future King
Meet the Glamorous Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon Two Sicilies— Rumored to Be Dating a Future King
Catherine, Princess of Wales walks down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England
Did Kate Middleton's Visit to Air Show with Prince William and Kids Hint at Her New Royal Role?
King Charles III and Queen Camilla drive to Crathie Church on Sunday 13th August 2023 as they start their summer holiday at Balmoral
King Charles Debuts Surprising New Stationery as He Attends Church in Scotland with Queen Camilla
Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), visit the RCM and RCOG's headquarters on April 27, 2022
Kate Middleton Quietly Showed She's a Master of Royal Protocol While Out with Princess Anne: Watch
Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figuares, wife Delfina Figueras, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Sentebale Polo 2018
Prince Harry Missed Meghan Markle 'Very Much' During Trip to Asia for Charity Polo Match, Says Friend
King charles Hawai Wildfires
King Charles Expresses 'Sympathy' and 'Prayers' to Those Affected by 'Catastrophic' Hawaii Wildfires
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Royal Etiquette and Sunglasses: When Can Kate Middleton Sport Sunnies — and When Are Shades Banned?
Queen Elizabeth blue weddings
Why Queen Elizabeth Wearing Blue to Royal Weddings Often Turned Out to Be a Bad Omen
TRH Prince William and Prince Harry pose in front of a Griffin helicopter during a photocall at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England. Both the Princes are currently on their military helicopter training courses at RAF Shawbury. The base is home of the Defence Helicopter Flying School. Prince William's course will remain at Shawbury until 2010 while Prince Harry will remain at the base until Autumn 2009.
Prince William Becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Prince Harry's Former Army Unit in Royal Military Titles Reshuffling
Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a headscarf and a tartan skirt, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, held at Home Park in Windsor, Berkshire, England, Great Britain, May 1988.
Queen Elizabeth Tells Photographers to Move in Hilarious Unearthed Video: 'Do You Mind?'
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks
Kate Middleton Receives New Titles from King Charles — with a Tie to Her Grandfather
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Sheâs Babysitting Granddaughter Sienna
Sarah Ferguson Talks Babysitting Granddaughter Sienna: 'Beatrice and Edo Are Away So Gee-Gee Is in Charge'