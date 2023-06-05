King Charles Gives Up Prized Home in Wales as Prince William Doesn't Want To Use It

Charles has decided not to renew lease on his Welsh home and his son Prince William has signalled he won’t use it

By Simon Perry
Updated on June 5, 2023 09:20 AM
TRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose for a photograph outside their welsh property Llwynywermod
Photo:

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

King Charles has given up his beautiful Welsh home — and his son Prince William has decided not to use it.

The farmhouse, in Carmarthenshire, west Wales was Charles’s home whenever he visited the country as Prince of Wales. He acquired Llwynywermod and the 192 acres around it in 2007 through the Duchy of Cornwall — the estate that is the umbrella organization for the homes and income of the heir to the British throne.

Now that he's no longer Prince of Wales, Charles is unlikely to spend as much formal time in the nation and has indicated that he will not renew the lease on the property when it comes up for renewal this summer.

When Queen Elizabeth died William, 40, inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, and Charles, 74, has been paying rent on the home to the Duchy since that date.

RELATED:  All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Connection to Wales

A general view of TRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales's welsh property Llwynywermod

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Instead of using the home, William has decided to make use of hotels and bed and breakfasts when he visits Wales, a spokesman confirmed to PEOPLE — and this is precisely what he and wife Kate Middleton, 41, did in April when they visited the valleys of  South Wales.

During the visit, they highlighted the work of mountain rescue teams near the town of Dowlais and the following day headed to Aberfan to pay their respects to relatives of those who died in a coal tip disaster that killed 116 children in 1966.

Charles's former home, which comes with several other properties that are available for rent, is likely to be leased out commercially.

A general view of TRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales's welsh property Llwynywermod

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The decision comes as the royal family considers how to use or occupy many of their homes, reported The Telegraph (which first reported the Welsh home story). The could result in more royal homes being opened up, or opened up for longer, to the general public and tourists, added the outlet.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Charles and Queen Camilla would regularly stay at Llwynywermod during their Welsh visits, particularly for the annual Wales Week in early July. On one evening each year, the couple would traditionally host a musical and arts evening, with performances from representatives or students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and the official Royal harpist.

Britain's King Charles III and Romanian President Klaus

MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty 

Charles is currently in Romania on a private, solo vacation and was cheered by locals when he arrived at the weekend. William, meanwhile, was at English soccer's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, shortly after arriving home from Jordan where he and Princess Kate, attended the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.

 

Related Articles
prince William ivanka trump split
Prince William Chats with Ivanka Trump During Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Wedding to Rajwa Alseif
Britain's King Charles III and Romanian President Klaus
King Charles Visits Romania as Prince Harry Is Expected in London Court Next Week
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding
Kate Middleton Sports Her Favorite Tiara with Sparkling Pink Gown for Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales ahead of the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Prince William Interrupts George, Charlotte and Louis' School Break to Share Personal Tweets
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands in London Before Welcoming Second Baby
Royal Marines and members of the band line up during a ceremony where King Charles III will present members of the Royal Navy with the Royal Victorian Order, in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, for their part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
King Charles Honors Royal Navy Members Who Participated in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) meet with Camilla Nowawakowska, 8, and Charles Murray, 8, from Armstrong primary school outside St Patrick's Cathedral on May 25, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Charmed by Kids Named Charles and Camilla in Northern Ireland
The crown jewels and regalia on show at the Tower of London
King Charles' Coronation Crown Jewels Star in Glittering New Exhibit — See Inside
Catherine Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum
Kate Middleton Continues Early Childhood Mission with Back-to-Back Engagements in London
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Anna Freud Centre, a children's mental heath charity of which she is patron, on May 18, 2023 in London, England
Kate Middleton Adds Her Name to Call For Funds to Help Vulnerable Young People
Mike and Zara Tindall arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Mike Tindall Reveals What Was ‘Frustrating’ About His Seat at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden
King Charles and Queen Camilla Slice Crown-Shaped Cake During Surprise Visit to Northern Ireland
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits the Earthshot Prize winner and sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla, to see how the business has scaled up its production since winning the Prize last November, on May 23, 2023 in London, England
Prince William Visits Earthshot Prize Winner Notpla to See How Business Scaled to Size
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton Politely Declines to Sign an Autograph as 'One of Those Rules' — Here's Why
Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) arrive with President of Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Keith Weed, for a visit to the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 22, 2023.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Check Out Chelsea Flower Show with Surprise Royal Guests — See Who!
Catherine Princess of Wales RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton Surprises School Children — and Joins a Bug Hunt! — at Chelsea Flower Show