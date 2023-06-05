King Charles Gives Up Prized Home in Wales as Prince William Doesn't Want To Use It

King Charles has given up his beautiful Welsh home — and his son Prince William has decided not to use it.

The farmhouse, in Carmarthenshire, west Wales was Charles’s home whenever he visited the country as Prince of Wales. He acquired Llwynywermod and the 192 acres around it in 2007 through the Duchy of Cornwall — the estate that is the umbrella organization for the homes and income of the heir to the British throne.

Now that he's no longer Prince of Wales, Charles is unlikely to spend as much formal time in the nation and has indicated that he will not renew the lease on the property when it comes up for renewal this summer.

When Queen Elizabeth died William, 40, inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, and Charles, 74, has been paying rent on the home to the Duchy since that date.

Instead of using the home, William has decided to make use of hotels and bed and breakfasts when he visits Wales, a spokesman confirmed to PEOPLE — and this is precisely what he and wife Kate Middleton, 41, did in April when they visited the valleys of South Wales.

During the visit, they highlighted the work of mountain rescue teams near the town of Dowlais and the following day headed to Aberfan to pay their respects to relatives of those who died in a coal tip disaster that killed 116 children in 1966.

Charles's former home, which comes with several other properties that are available for rent, is likely to be leased out commercially.



The decision comes as the royal family considers how to use or occupy many of their homes, reported The Telegraph (which first reported the Welsh home story). The could result in more royal homes being opened up, or opened up for longer, to the general public and tourists, added the outlet.

Charles and Queen Camilla would regularly stay at Llwynywermod during their Welsh visits, particularly for the annual Wales Week in early July. On one evening each year, the couple would traditionally host a musical and arts evening, with performances from representatives or students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and the official Royal harpist.



Charles is currently in Romania on a private, solo vacation and was cheered by locals when he arrived at the weekend. William, meanwhile, was at English soccer's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, shortly after arriving home from Jordan where he and Princess Kate, attended the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.