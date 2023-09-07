King Charles Doesn't See Himself as a 'Caretaker King': 'Plenty of Time to Make a Difference' (Exclusive)

While some suggest King Charles is steadying the ship before Prince William and Princess Kate take over, a palace source says the monarch is "keen to make his mark"

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Monique Jessen
Monique Jessen
Monique Jessen
Monique Jessen is a UK-based journalist with over 20 years experience interviewing celebrities, reporting on the British royal family and covering style
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 10:02AM EDT
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Queen Camilla and King Charles in 2021. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

King Charles doesn't see himself as a placeholder for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth one year ago on Sept. 8, 2022, some have suggested that King Charles steadying the ship before his heir, Prince William, takes over as monarch with his wife, Princess Kate, by his side.

One close insider exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, will "provide the best possible platform for William and Kate to go forward."

However, palace sources deny that Charles sees himself as a “caretaker King.”

"He will be keen to make his mark in whatever time he has and champion those brilliant causes he is interested in — like the environment, sustainability, art,” a palace insider says. “You don’t go into a position like that with an idea of how long or short it would be."

Adds Robert Hardman, royal biographer and author of Queen of Our Times: "I don’t think he is going to be blessed with many jubilees, but he has plenty of time to make a difference."

Queen Elizabeth anniv cover

While Queen Elizabeth was a steady presence in the lives of Britains throughout her historic 70-year reign, younger generations are skeptical of the monarchy — and King Charles and the royals are working to ensure that "the Firm" — as Prince Philip famously called the family — stays relevant in the U.K. and in the Commonwealth realms around the world, including Canada and Australia, where Charles is head of state.

"That will be a challenge," says Hardman.

While King Charles has kept many of the traditions from Queen Elizabeth's reign — from spending his summer break at Balmoral Castle to hosting the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas — he has also put his own spin on the role of monarch.

Reflecting her generation, Queen Elizabeth greeted the public at a distance and through a gloved hand — but King Charles takes a less formal approach.

"His ability to engage with everybody is a real plus. It has proven he is the right man for the right moment," says royals author Ingrid Seward.

A palace source adds, “He’s always very warm with people and is curious about their lives.”

Britain's King Charles III greets wellsishers as he arrives at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022, during his visit to Northern Ireland. - King Charles III on Tuesday travelled to Belfast where he is set to receive tributes from pro-UK parties and the respectful sympathies of nationalists who nevertheless can see reunification with Ireland drawing closer. (Photo by Niall Carson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles in 2022. NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

William and Kate, both 41, were officially made the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles the day after his accession. The swift action showed their elevated positions within the family.

“Charles is leading the way for them already, and [William and Kate] are both involved in decision-making behind the scenes. They are ready and willing to do the job — and Kate is very much a part of that,” a friend of the princess tells PEOPLE.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consortâs reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty
