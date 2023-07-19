Why King Charles Doesn't Need a Passport — and Neither Did Queen Elizabeth

The King doesn't need to worry about packing the must-have ID on official visits abroad, but other royals do!

By
Janine Henni

Published on July 19, 2023 10:23AM EDT
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Queen Elizabeth II watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022
Then-Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

King Charles doesn’t need to worry about packing a passport for a truly royal reason!

On Wednesday, the U.K. government announced that it would begin issuing new passports in the King’s name this week. Though Charles, 74, had one of the must-have travel documents when he was the Prince of Wales, he’ll no longer need to bring it when he leaves the U.K. as a special perk of being the sovereign.

According to the royal family’s website, which has yet to be updated in full following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, the monarch does not need a passport because the documents are issued in their name.

“When travelling overseas, The Queen does not require a British passport,” they explain. “As a British passport is issued in the name of Her Majesty, it is unnecessary for The Queen to possess one. All other members of the Royal Family, including The Duke of Edinburgh [then Prince Philip] and The Prince of Wales [then Prince Charles], have passports.”

The new King Charles III UK passport
A British passport bearing the title "His Majesty." The new iteration of the country’s travel documents bear the title for the first time since 1952.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty 

RELATED: First Passports Bearing King Charles' Name Unveiled: 'A Significant Moment in U.K. History'

Though Queen Elizabeth traveled over one million miles and visited over 100 countries during her record-breaking reign (per Reuters), she never brought along the identification!  The rollout of the passports in King Charles’ name marks the latest gradual change to government communications following her death on Sept. 8 and her eldest son’s’ immediate accession.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman commented on the significance of the shift in a statement that came with the government announcement.

Queen Elizabeth ll arrives at Aberdeen Airport with her corgis to start her holidays in Balmoral, Scotland in 1974
Queen Elizabeth arrives at Aberdeen Airport in 1974. Anwar Hussein/Getty

“For 70 years, Her Majesty has appeared on British passports and many of us will not remember a time when she did not feature. Today marks a significant moment in U.K. history, as the first British passports since 1952 start featuring the title of His Majesty the King,” Braverman said.

RELATED: King Charles Debuts New Royal Cypher, Which Will Gradually Replace Queen Elizabeth's

The new navy passports are stamped with the Royal Arms like before, but language on the first page has been tweaked from “Her Majesty” to “His Majesty.”

“His Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance, and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary,” it states.

King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort get off their plane after landing at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld near Berlin, on March 29, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Germany in March 2023.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty


The new passports aren’t the only travel-related update of the new royal reign. In late March, fans spotted King Charles’ cypher on the plane when he and Queen Camilla debarked in Germany for their first state visit abroad as King and Queen.

Charles’ cypher is also being incorporated into military uniforms across Britain, from Prince William aide-de-camp regalia to the Yeoman Guards at the Tower of London.

