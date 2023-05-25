King Charles' Coronation Crown Jewels Star in Glittering New Exhibit — See Inside

The crown jewels are shining on after King Charles’ coronation — and are now the centerpiece of a new exhibition.

Just 20 days since they were used at the May 6 crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, a glittering display at the Tower of London tells the story behind the jewels like never before. The new exhibit, opening Friday, shows off not only Charles’ set of coronation crowns alongside regalia like the sceptre and orb, but also Queen Camilla’s refashioned Queen Mary’s Crown.

The headpiece was modified from when Charles’ great-grandmother Queen Mary wore it as consort to the coronation of her husband, King George V, in 1911. For Camilla, 75, it was reset with some of the famous Cullinan diamonds, which had previously been in brooches that the late Queen Elizabeth wore.

Crown jewels at the Tower of London. Historic Royal Palaces, Royal Collection Trust

The anointing spoon and ampulla, from which the Chrism oil was poured during the church service, are also there to see in all their golden glory.

RELATED: King Charles and Queen Camilla Slice Crown-Shaped Cake During Surprise Visit to Northern Ireland

Ironically, the exhibition — housed in the Jewel House at the Tower of London — had been planned long before there was a change of reign with the late Queen Elizabeth’s death in September. Curators found the display needed an update after its last reboot around ten years ago.

Crown jewels at the Tower of London. Historic Royal Palaces

The latest presentation has given curators a chance to re-evaluate some of the stories behind the jewels. The curators at Historic Royal Palaces say they want to be “transparent” and sensitive to the history behind the stones, including the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond from India and huge Cullinan stone from South Africa.

Billed as a “symbol of conquest,” the story of the Koh-i-Noor — which is set within the coronation crown of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother — is told against a backdrop of visual projections. Visitors learn of its previous owners including the Mughal Emperors, Shahs of Iran, Emirs of Afghanistan and Sikh Maharajas, as well as the 1849 Treaty of Lahore, which dictated that 10-year-old Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last ruler of the Sikh empire, should surrender the jewel to Queen Victoria.

RELATED: All About the Crowns, Swords and Other Historic Artifacts Being Used at King Charles' Coronation



Crown jewels at the Tower of London. Historic Royal Palaces

A fascinating opening to the exhibition shows the state crown frames made for King George I, King George IV, and Queen Victoria — illustrating how the jewels were then embedded into the metalwork to create the glorious results.

Just before entering the Treasury room where the main crowns are displayed, the exhibition reveals several ceremonial maces in one glass case, alongside the swords that were used in the coronation. Central to that was the Sword of State held by Member of Parliament Penny Mordaunt.

Crown jewels at the Tower of London. Historic Royal Palaces



Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"There is an important cultural and historical thread that goes through all of these jewels, and it is part of the continuing cultural historical significance of the collection," says Charles Farris, public historian at Historic Royal Palaces and curator of the upcoming exhibit.

“From their origins to their use during the Coronation ceremony, the new Jewel House transformation will present the rich history of this magnificent collection with more depth and detail than ever before. With 2023 witnessing the first Coronation in 70 years, there has never been a better time for people to come and learn about the jewels and to appreciate these awe-inspiring objects in person.”