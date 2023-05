The Sermon Copy Link The Archbishop leads a sermon. "The King of Kings, Jesus Christ, was not anointed to be served, but serve. [...] Service is love in action."

The King's Prayer King Charles leads the King's Prayer: "God of compassion and mercy, whose Son was sent not to be served but to serve, give grace that I may find in thy service perfect freedom and in that freedom knowledge of thy truth. Grant that I may be a blessing to all thy children, of every faith and conviction, that together we may discover the ways of gentleness and be led into the paths of peace. through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."

The Oath After the Presentation of the Bible, the Oath begins. Charles and Camilla remain seated. Archbishop of Canterbury: "Your Majesty, the Church established by law, whose settlement you will swear to maintain, is committed to the true profession of the Gospel, and, in so doing, will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely. The Coronation Oath has stood for centuries and is enshrined in law. Are you willing to take the Oath?" The King: "I am willing." The King places his hand on the Bible, and the Archbishop administers the Oath. Archbishop of Canterbury: "Will you solemnly promise and swear to govern the Peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, your other Realms and the Territories to any of them belonging or pertaining, according to their respective laws and customs?" The King: "I solemnly promise so to do." Archbishop of Canterbury: "Will you to your power cause Law and Justice, in Mercy, to be executed in all your judgements?" The King: "I will." Archbishop of Canterbury: "Will you to the utmost of your power maintain the Laws of God and the true profession of the Gospel? Will you to the utmost of your power maintain in the United Kingdom the Protestant Reformed Religion established by law? Will you maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine, worship, discipline, and government thereof, as by law established in England? And will you preserve unto the Bishops and Clergy of England, and to the Churches there committed to their charge, all such rights and privileges as by law do or shall appertain to them or any of them?" The King: "All this I promise to do. The things which I have here before promised I will perform and keep. So help me God." Archbishop of Canterbury: "Your Majesty, are you willing to make, subscribe and declare to the statutory Accession Declaration Oath?" The King: "I am willing. I Charles do solemnly and sincerely in the presence of God profess, testify, and declare that I am a faithful Protestant, and that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the Throne, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers according to law."

The Recognition The ceremony involving the recognition of the King begins. The Archbishop leads and says, "I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King: Wherefore all you who are come this day to do your homage and service: are you willing to do the same?" "God save King Charles," the guests say in unison. This is repeated by Lady Angiolini, LT (A Lady of The Thistle), Christopher Finney, GC (Chair of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association), Baroness Amos, LG (A Lady of The Garter.

Entering the Abbey Queen Camilla. Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Camilla leads the procession into the Abbey. In addition to her Robe of State, she is wearing a white gown embroidered with gold. King Charles follows behind her with his Pages of Honour, which include Prince George.

The Robes King Charles III. Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images In keeping with tradition, Charles and Camilla wear two different sets of robes during the coronation: the Robes of State and the Robes of Estate. Robes of State are worn on arrival at Westminster Abbey, and Robes of Estate are worn on departure, following the official crowning ceremony.

Charles' Robe of State is made of crimson velvet and was last worn by King George VI at his coronation in 1937 (a.k.a, the last coronation for a male monarch). The Royal School of Needlework, which Camilla has been a patron of since 2017, have conserved the velvet while Ede and Ravenscroft, the oldest tailors in London, conserved the lining and gold lace.

Camilla's crimson velvet Robe of State was originally made for Queen Elizabeth II for her coronation in 1953. Ede and Ravenscroft have conserved the velvet as well as made adjustments for the new Queen.

Note that Charles is not yet wearing a crown — he cannot be seen in public wearing a crown until the official coronation ceremony. This is why King Edward VIII was never seen wearing a crown as he abdicated in 1936 before his coronation. As for the other royal family members, Prince William, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent are wearing Order of the Garter robes. Anne, Princess Royal is wearing the Order of the Thistle. Duchess Sophie, Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra are wearing Royal Victorian Order robes.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for the Coronation. Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Arrival at Westminster Abbey The Archbishop of Canterbury — who will lead the coronation service — greets Charles and Camilla outside Westminster Abbey.

Royal Family Arrival Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation alongside other members of the royal family. He is spotted chatting with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as they enter the church. Harry is wearing a mourning suit rather an a military uniform. PEOPLE understands Harry was requested to wear a morning suit — and that he didn't make any specific asks regarding his outfit. The prince has no formal role during the coronation and sits in the Abbey among the other royal family spectators.

Meghan Markle will remain in California while Harry is at his father's coronation. May 6 marks Prince Archie's fourth birthday, and PEOPLE previously reported that the Duchess of Sussex will remain in California so she can celebrate his birthday alongside Archie's little sister, Princess Lilibet. In a cute moment, Prince Louis was spotted waving to the crowd from his car.

Once out of the car, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte held hands in a sweet moment while following behind their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Charlotte wears a white outfit while Louis is dressed in navy blue. Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Mall King Charles and Queen Camilla continue to ride down the Mall outside Buckingham Palace, passing thousands of gathered spectators. The Mall is lined with the Union Jack flag as well as various flags from the Commonwealth. The crowd also contains some anti-monarchy protesters, who have been leading protests against the coronation since earlier in the day. However, they likely won't be spotted by Charles and Camilla from their carriage.

"God Save the King" "God Save the King" plays as Charles and Camilla depart Buckingham Palace's gates.

Leaving Buckingham Palace King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Charles and Camilla depart from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which is being drawn by six Windsor Greys.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was commissioned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 60th anniversary of acceding the throne in 2012 and has only ever conveyed the monarch, though occasionally accompanied by Prince Philip or a visiting head of state.

According to the palace, the gilded crown on the top of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach was carved from oak from HMS Victory, and the coach's interior is inlaid with samples of woods, metals and other materials from buildings and places with specific connections to Britain and its history, including royal residences such as Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse; cathedrals including St. Paul's and Westminster Abbey; and historic ships, such as the Mary Rose.

The royal couple will depart from Westminster Abbey in a different carriage — the Gold State Coach. King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images