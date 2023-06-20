Charities connected to King Charles III are “devastated” to learn that one of its supporters is among those missing on the subversive that disappeared while attempting to visit the Titanic wreckage.

The OceanGate Expedition-operated submersible Titan went missing on Sunday while in the area of the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic.

Five people were onboard the vessel, including Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and British billionaire Hamish Harding were also aboard, according to the BBC and ITV.

Shahzada works with the Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust, set up by King Charles. Shahzada's father, Hussain Dawood, was a founding patron of Prince’s Trust International, and has been an advisor to Prince’s Trust International in various capacities.

PEOPLE understands that King Charles has requested he be kept fully up to date on the situation as it unfolds, and that his thoughts and prayers are with the Dawood family and everyone involved in this incident and the attempted recovery operations.



“Prince’s Trust International has a longstanding relationship with Shahzada Dawood and his family,” CEO Will Straw said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We are shocked by this awful news, praying for a rescue and sending our thoughts to his family during this deeply challenging time.”

Shahzada and his son Suleman Dawood were both "on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean" when the Titan went missing, their family said in a statement to the BBC. Both males are British citizens.

"As of now, contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available," they added.



OceanGate's "Titan". Alamy Stock Photo

The search for the Titan began shortly after they “lost all communication” with Canadian expedition vessel Polar Prince “approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes” into the dive on Sunday, United States Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said at a press conference in Boston on Tuesday.



The Polar Prince conducted an initial search, but after failing to locate the missing vessel, the crew requested assistance from authorities. Working with the Canadian Coast Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston assumed the role of search-and-rescue mission coordinator. The search area is about 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles south of St. Johns. According to maritime law, this jurisdiction is technically covered by the Coast Guard of Boston.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frederick said search efforts “have not yielded any results,” and that “about 40 hours of breathable air” could have been left as of middy, as the crew started with about 96 hours worth of oxygen.

Multiple teams are assisting in the search for the Titan, including the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards, the U.S. Navy and OceanGate, Frederick said. Private vessels with ROV capabilities are also preparing to join the search.

More than 7,600 square miles of ocean was searched as of Tuesday morning. The area searched is larger than the state of Connecticut, according to Frederick.

“All of our efforts are focused on finding the sub,” Frederick told reporters at Tuesday’s press conference.

