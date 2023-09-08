King Charles and Queen Camilla Remember Queen Elizabeth During Church Visit at Balmoral

The King and Queen headed to a service at Crathie Church close to the royals’ Scottish estate, on Friday morning

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 05:54AM EDT
King Charles Balmoral church queen camila queen elizabeth anniversary 09 08 23
King Charles III (R) and Queen Camilla (L) leave after attending church in the village of Crathie, near Balmoral in central Scotland on September 8, 2023. Photo:

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla are remembering Queen Elizabeth.

The King and Queen headed to a service at Crathie Church close to the royals’ Scottish estate, Balmoral, on Friday morning — the anniversary of the late Queen’s death

King Charles and Camilla arrived for the service at approximately 10 a.m. U.K. time. For the service, the King wore a traditional Scottish kilt and light brown jacket, while Camilla opted for a patterned blue dress with a blue cardigan, brown heels and a tan purse.

The couple are expected to spend the day privately and in quiet contemplation at the beloved estate in the Highlands. Charles, 74, was both remembering his mother, who died aged 96 on September 8, 2022, after a reign of 70 years, but also his own accession and the year since. The anniversary of the late Queen's death also doubles as the King's Accession Day.

The royal couple's attendance at the Balmoral service came as Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to Wales for a service at St. Davids Cathedral, which the late Queen visited several times.

King Charles Queen Camilla crathie church balmoral 09 08 23
King Charles III arrives at Crathie Parish Church, near Balmoral, for a church service, to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2023 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire.

Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images

William and Kate, both 41, were made Prince and Princess of Wales after Charles became King and the cathedral is the main memorial to the patron saint of Wales, St. David.

Shortly after midnight U.K. time on Friday, the King posted a personal tribute to his mother, the late Queen, on social media and the Royal Family's website.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” King Charles said in the statement.

King Charles Queen Camilla crathie church balmoral 09 08 23
Queen Camilla arrives at Crathie Parish Church, near Balmoral, for a church service, to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2023 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire.

Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he added, making reference to his wife, Camilla.

The personal message — which was accompanied by a previously unreleased photograph of Queen Elizabeth, a portrait taken by Cecil Beaton at Buckingham Palace during an official sitting on October 16, 1968 — was signed off "Charles R."

Buckingham Palace also released audio — recording of which took place on Thursday at Balmoral Castle — of King Charles reading his statement, which played over the social media post.

A further message was posted on the royal family's social media channels in the early hours of Friday morning.

"In loving and everlasting memory. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022," the tribute said. It was posted alongside a portrait of the late Queen.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's choice to spend the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death quietly and privately, reflects how the late monarch used to spend her own Accession Day.

Meanwhile, other traditions will take place across the U.K. to mark the anniversary, including the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey on Friday in honor of the King’s Accession Day — as previously announced by the abbey — and a 21-gun salute that will be fired in the royal parks of London as a gesture of respect. The salute was previously announced by the royal family.

