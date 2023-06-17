King Charles was supported by members of the royal family at his first Trooping the Colour as monarch.

The King, 74, was celebrated on Saturday at a staple on the royal calendar: Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of the British monarch's birthday. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, this year marked the first time the festivities were held in honor of King Charles.

King Charles rode in the parade through London on a horse called Noble, sporting the traditional bearskin cap and the tunic of the Guard of Honour Order, the Welsh Guards. The sovereign wears the uniform of whichever Regiment’s Colour is being trooped (or presenting their flag) that year.

Charles' participation in the parade on horseback marked the first time since 1986 that the British monarch rode in the procession. Queen Elizabeth last rode during Trooping the Colour 37 years ago before opting to take part in the pageantry in a carriage in the years that followed.

King Charles was joined on horseback by his son and heir Prince William, his sister Princess Anne and his youngest brother Prince Edward.

Prince William took over the role of Colonel of the Welsh Guards from his father after King Charles became monarch. The position is a fit with William becoming the Prince of Wales, the traditional title for the British heir to the throne.

Princess Anne is Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and she supported her older brother on Thursday at a Buckingham Palace event when the regiment was presented with the new Sovereign’s Standard.

While King Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne all participated in Trooping the Colour on horseback before, this year marked a first for Prince Edward. The newly minted Duke of Edinburgh participate in the procession on horseback in his role as Colonel of the London Guards, the army reserve battalion of the Guards Division. The new battalion was formed as a product of the military reforms in May 2022.

Last year, Prince Edward rode in a coach with his wife Sophie (recently given the title of the Duchess of Edinburgh) and their two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex. The foursome then joined Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Other members of the royal family took part in the Trooping the Colour procession in horse-drawn carriages.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rode in a coach for the second time at the annual birthday parade. They shared the Ascot Landau with Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.

When the procession reached Horse Guards' Parade, Queen Camilla and Princess Kate hopped out of the carriage and joined the other royal colonels as the Welsh Guards presented their flag, or "colour," to the King. It marked a royal first for the royal women — in past years, both Camilla and Kate would watch the ceremony from a building overlooking the parade grounds with other royals.

The first carriage of the procession carried Prince Edward's wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Following them were the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, while the Duke of Kent and the Earl of St. Andrews took part in the parade in a car.

While King Charles' actual birth date is November 14, he will also be fêted each year with public festivities of his birthday in June as British monarch.

According to the Household Division, the tradition of the British monarch having both an actual birthday and official birthday dates back to the reign of the current sovereign's namesake predecessor, King Charles II, who ruled from 1660 to 1685. In 1748, it was decided that this parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the monarch, and Trooping the Colour became an annual event during the reign of King George III.

The reason for the official festivities taking place in June is also quite practical, as the weather in the U.K. is better!

