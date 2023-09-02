King Charles Attends First Braemar Games of Reign Before Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Death

The King stepped out for the sporty tournament, long a staple of Queen Elizabeth's summer calendar

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 11:07AM EDT
King Charles at Braemar Games
Photo:

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty

King Charles is capping summer with a favorite highlight on the royal family calendar.

On Saturday, the King, 74, attended the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland. The festive annual event of traditional games doubles as a proud display of Scottish heritage and is just a short drive from Balmoral Castle, where the King is continuing Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of retreating for a private summer break.

The outing marked a final milestone of the first year of Charles’ reign, as it was his first Braemar Games since becoming King. Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral on Sept. 8, 2022, and her eldest son and successor is expected to spend the first anniversary quietly and privately next Friday.

King Charles attended the spirited sports event with his wife, Queen Camilla, plus Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

He wore traditional Scottish garb including a kilt, knee socks and sporran. His green, blue and red tartan was designed by The Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year.

Much has changed since the Braemar Games last year, which Charles attended with Queen Camilla (then known as the Duchess of Cornwall) and Princess Anne. The trio beamed from their front-row seats and lit up with laughter while watching on Sept. 3, 2022. It was a big year for the competition, as the games were canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

King Charles at Braemar Games

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty

A few days before, palace sources confirmed that Queen Elizabeth would not attend the much-loved event. Royal sources said that the decision was made with the monarch's "comfort" in mind. She had been experiencing episodic mobility issues.

Her absence marked a break in tradition as she only ever missed the Braemar Games four times during her 70-year reign, the Braemar Gathering said in a statement after her death. Queen Elizabeth had served as the proud patron of the Braemar Royal Highland Society since her accession in 1952 and became the longest-serving member of the royal family to hold the role.

King Charles at Braemar Games

Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Elizabeth had attended the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering since she was a child, cheering on the sports tournament held since 1832.

While the Queen was famed her poise and polish at official royal engagements, she seemed to let her guard down a little bit at the Braemar Games. She was often photographed laughing during energetic events like tug-of-war, caber tossing and hill races from her prime spot in the Patrons’ Pavilion at the competition, typically held on the first Saturday in September.

The Queen made the Braemar Games a family day out, attending with her husband, Prince Philip, and all four of their children — Charles, Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — through the years. Later, her grandchildren would join her.

Queen Elizabeth last attended the Braemar Games in September 2019 and sat with a plaid blanket on her lap next to Charles, Camilla, her grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn Kelly. Princess Anne’s son and Autumn divorced in 2021 after 13 years of marriage.

King Charles at Braemar Games

Chris Jackson/Getty

The 2023 Braemar Games come just a week before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Almost a year ago, Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at Balmoral. King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to spend the day quietly and privately, as Queen Elizabeth used to do on her own Accession Day.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royal couple will likely spend the anniversary at Balmoral Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s summer sanctuary, or Birkhall Estate, their private home nearby.

Sept. 8 doubles as King Charles' Accession Day, and the emotional anniversary comes with a celebratory element to herald his reign. Westminster Abbey, where the coronations of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles were held, will ring the bells on Sept. 8 in honor of Charles’ Accession Day, according to the abbey. In another tribute, a 21-gun salute will be fired in the royal parks of London as a sign of respect on King Charles’ Sept. 8 Accession Day, the royal family's website states.

Related Articles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Among Star-Studded Audience at Beyonceâs Los Angeles Show
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Beyoncé’s Star-Studded Renaissance World Tour Show in L.A.
Mohamed Al-Fayed attends "Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17
Mohamed Al-Fayed, Whose Son Dodi Died in Paris Car Crash Alongside Princess Diana, Dead at 94
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England.
Boris Johnson Recalls Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious Reply to His Nightmare That He Was Late: 'Were You Naked?'
U.K.âs Oldest Woman Wore a Crown to Receive Her 114th Birthday Card from King Charles
U.K.'s Oldest Woman Wears a Crown to Open 114th Birthday Card from King Charles — See the Video!
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School
Will We See a First Day of School Photo for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis This Year?
Sarah Ferguson Shares How Her Breast Cancer Surgery Stopped Her from Comparing Herself to Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson Shares How Breast Cancer Diagnosis Stopped Her from Comparing Herself to Princess Diana
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
When Will Kate Middleton and Prince William Return to Royal Duty? (Hint: It's Coming Soon!)
04/21/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Last Words to Her Before the Monarch's Death
Prince Louis of Cambridge covers his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's mouth with his hand as they attend the Platinum Pageant
Kate Middleton's Viral Moment with Prince Louis Is Up for Photo of the Year — See Louis' Other Snaps in the Running
WIGAN, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Prince Harry visits The Blair Project at Three Sisters Raceway on July 5, 2016 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - JULY 14: Actress Meghan Markle leaves the "Today Show" taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Did Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Character Foreshadow a Royal Romance with Prince Harry?
charles spencer, princess diana
Charles Spencer Shares Childhood Photo with Sister Princess Diana on 26th Anniversary of Her Death
Queen Elizabeth Prince William Trooping the colour 06 14 03
Queen Elizabeth Was Puzzled by Vodka Luge at Prince William's 21st Birthday, Says Party Planner
Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and His Royal Highness Prince Daniel of Sweden are given a tour of the Royal Botanical Gardens
Prince Daniel of Sweden Denies 'Mean, False Rumors' of Marriage Turmoil with Crown Princess Victoria
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Drop Princess Sofia Off at School
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Send Princess Sofia Off to College as Princess Leonor Trains with Army
Prince Harry Invictus 04 16 22
Prince Harry Shares His Advice for Prince Archie — and What His Son Wants to Be When He Grows Up
Grace Ann Skidmore Bonnie Pham Prince Harry Heart of Invictus launch
Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at 'Heart of Invictus' Screening in California