King Charles Appoints Queen Camilla to Scotland's Highest Honor Before Second Coronation Celebration

Queen Camilla was also invested into the Order of the Garter last summer

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 04:45PM EDT
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo:

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Queen Camilla has a new royal role just in time for the coronation celebrations in Scotland!

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles appointed his wife to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle, the highest order of chivalry in Scotland. 

“The King has been graciously pleased to appoint The Queen to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle,” the statement said. “The Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle represents the highest honour in Scotland. Revived by King James VII, the Order has a complement of 16 Knights (KT).”

BRAEMAR, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The order recognizes 16 Knights and Ladies for their contribution to national life, and appointments are awarded as a personal gift from the reigning monarch. King Charles, 74, Princess Anne and Prince William are all members, and induction comes with quite the regal outfit. Members wear traditional dark green robes and black velvet hats with white ostrich feathers for ceremonial duties, which Charles and Anne most recently sported for an installation at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh last year.

RELATED: King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland 

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Princess Anne, Princess Royal, attend the Thistle Service at St Gilesâ Cathedral
Prince Charles, Princess Anne. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Camilla’s appointment is effective immediately, and Buckingham Palace shared more about her ongoing work in Scotland. The Queen, 75, has served as Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen since 2013 and visited the college in January.

Before Charles’ accession, she served as Patron of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centres and visited the hubs across Scotland. Queen Camilla has also acted as patron or president for national charities like Crathie Opportunity Holidays, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme and Horseback UK, and highlighted the important work of organizations including South Ayrshire Women’s Aid and Target Ovarian Cancer.

A champion of the arts like her husband, Queen Camilla has visited art galleries across Scotland, supported literacy festivals and stopped at local schools for projects promoting literacy. The royal also has relationships with Scottish military units like the 3 Rifles and HMS Astute and had the honor of launching the HMS Prince of Wales in 2017 by smashing a bottle of whisky against the ship.

In June 2022, Camilla was formally invested by Queen Elizabeth into the Order of the Garter, the oldest order of chivalry in the U.K. The milestone came months after Queen Elizabeth announced that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla be known as Queen Consort when Charles acceded one day.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Order Of The Garter Service at St George's Chapel
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage


RELATED: How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch 

That change came in September, when the palace announced Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” at age 96 on Sept. 8, hours after her doctors announced they were “concerned” for her health. Though Charles immediately succeeded as King, his coronation was not held until May 6. 

One month after the historic service at Westminster Abbey, the Scottish government announced that a second celebration will be held in Edinburgh on July 5 in honor of the crowning — with a distinctly Scottish spin! The King and Queen will be fêted with special processions and a church service during Scotland's Royal Week, and Prince William and Kate Middleton — a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they are called in Scotland! — will also be in attendance.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Camilla’s appointment to the Order of the Thistle comes on the eve of Trooping the Colour, the first birthday parade held for King Charles in London. She isn’t the only member of the royal family to receive a new honor this week, however!

On Thursday, SophieDuchess of Edinburgh, was invested as a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of St John, formalizing a promotion from Queen Elizabeth last year.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, has served as president of St John Ambulance England, a charity teaching first aid and other lifesaving skills, since 2004. 

Related Articles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Head to Scotland This Summer to Mark King Charles' Coronation
The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall
Queen Camilla's Life in Photos: From Duchess of Cornwall to Queen Consort
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host First Palace Garden Party of New Reign — with Lionel Richie!
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
Queen Elizabeth II attends The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 27, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Royal Family Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Life and Legacy' of Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh! New Additions to King Charles' Coronation Concert Lineup Revealed
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Everything to Know About King Charles' Coronation
King Charles Coronation Live Blog
King Charles' Coronation: Read the Full Recap
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Queen's Body Guard for Scotland Reddendo Parade in the gardens at the Palace of Holyroodhouse,
Queen Elizabeth Makes Fourth Appearance in Four Days as Scotland's Royal Week Continues
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales rides horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Is Bringing Back a Trooping the Colour Tradition Not Seen Since 1986
Prince William Uniform Change
Prince William Debuts Change to His Uniform After Taking Over New Royal Role — Do You See It?
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London
What Is Trooping the Colour? All About King Charles' Public Birthday Celebration
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Camilla's 'Loyal Service' Celebrated by Queen Elizabeth amid Her New Future Queen Status