King Charles and Queen Camilla Pose with the King and Queen of Belgium at Windsor Castle

The Belgium royals posed with King Charles and Queen Camilla after celebrating Founder’s Day

By Ronke Idowu-Reeves
Updated on June 9, 2023 01:07 AM
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo:

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla have continued their royal hosting duties since being crowned.

The pair welcomed the visiting King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium at Berkshire residence. They posed for a picture featured on the British royals' Instagram page.

Queen Camilla, 75, wore a blue floral printed dress, while Queen Mathilde opted for a pink, pleated dress. King Charles, 74 wore a navy suit, and King Philippe, 63, wore a black suit.

According to The Daily Mail, the Belgium royals were in England to celebrate several events for Founder’s Day. Founder's Day is an event that has taken place almost every year since the Royal Hospital opened in 1692.

The event, also known as Oak Apple Day, is "always held on a date close to 29th May – the birthday of Charles II and the date of his restoration as King in 1660," according to The Royal Hospital Chelsea website.

Before the snapshot, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, 50, attended the Founder's Day ceremony in London. King Philippe, who is a distant cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to The Daily Mail, wore a military uniform while carrying out the duties of Reviewing Officer for the Founder's Day ceremony. 

On coronation day on May 6, King Charles was officially crowned the U.K.'s new monarch.

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey told PEOPLE.

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said.

To cap off the coronation weekend, the King released a special message in conjunction with the release of the official portraits taken at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the historic day.

"As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion," he said in the statement. "We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible."



