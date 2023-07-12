King Calaway's Simon Dumas Marries Isabella Guerry in Gorgeous Gibraltarian Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)

King Calaway lead singer Simon Dumas has married his "Other Half."

On Saturday, June 24, Dumas wed his girlfriend of nearly six years, Isabella Guerry, at the Cathedral of St. Mary the Crowned in Gibraltar surrounded by friends and family from all over the world (including his King Calaway bandmates, Christian artist Matt Maher and the bride's high school pal, Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis.)

Dumas detailed the unforgettable day with Guerry, a creative and content strategy manager at X Agency, to PEOPLE — and opened up about their loving relationship as they look forward to forever.

The newlyweds leaving the church. Marcos Varela | The Love Hunters

"It sounds cliché but truly every part of the day was so special," Dumas, 27, tells PEOPLE. "I’d say the top moment was seeing Isy walking down the aisle in her dress — she looked absolutely stunning."

He adds, "The dinner and dancing was such a great time too — and just being surrounded by loved ones in general."

The couple chose the stunning wedding location — which they say was an "unbeatable ambiance — in Dumas' hometown, where his family still resides.

The atmosphere at the Dumas wedding. Marcos Varela | The Love Hunters

"I grew up going to Mass at the Cathedral where we got married and it felt really special to go back home for the wedding," he says.

Guerry, also 27, and Dumas were married by two Gibraltarian priests "who have been family friends for many years," Monsignor Paul Bear and Monsignor Charles Azzopardi. Because it was a Catholic ceremony, the couple recited traditional vows.

Isabella Guerry and Simon Dumas. Marcos Varela | The Love Hunters

With a nod to the past, Guerry purchased her wedding dress at Mon Amie, a bridal salon in Newport Beach, California, where her mother also got her wedding dress 30 years ago. Meanwhile, the couple's rings were passed down from Dumas' maternal grandfather and Guerry's maternal grandmother.

The bride also incorporated something old: Her mom's veil (with a few modern-day alterations) as well as something new (Dolce Vita shoes) along with something borrowed: earrings that her eldest sister wore to her own wedding. Guerry leaned on her new husband for her something blue: Dumas wore a blue tie.

Isabella Guerry and Simon Dumas. Marcos Varela | The Love Hunters

The wedding reception, held at Finca Monasterio in Spain, also featured special touches that served as a nod to their relationship.

"With Isabella being from Orange County there were orange-themed decorations (e.g. flower arrangements, seating chart [and a] welcome drink). We named each table after places in California where we have been/share memories together — we met in Los Angeles back in 2017 so it felt like a nod to that," says the "Grow Old" singer.

Isabella Guerry and Simon Dumas. Marcos Varela | The Love Hunters

Dumas adds, "We also had a flamenco guitar player during the canapé/cocktail hour to treat our U.S. friends to some authentic Spanish music. Lastly, as every great Gibraltarian wedding does, the party lasted till about 4 a.m.."

For food, the couple made sure to include lots of canapés like ibérico ham, oxtail croquettes and mini empanadas of fig and goat cheese. The dinner menu included three options of filet mignon, sea bass or organic cannelloni of seasonal vegetables. The dessert was an orange and poppyseed spongecake with lemon drizzle and mascarpone cream.

The atmosphere at the Dumas wedding. Marcos Varela | The Love Hunters

Following the wedding, the couple will honeymoon in Costa Rica for two weeks, where they'll take on "adventurous activities" and then spend one week at an all-inclusive resort at Guanacaste Bay.

The couple met when Dumas attended University of Southern California as a part of the exchange program his senior year. In those four months he attended the university, he and Guerry became close and eventually began dating.

Isabella Guerry and Simon Dumas with Kristin and Matt Maher. Marcos Varela | The Love Hunters

The "No Matter What" singer says the long distance was tough after he returned to his school at Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, England. He later moved to Nashville to pursue music with King Calaway — who is currently opening for Zac Brown Band through November — and Guerry moved to Music City with him.

During the pandemic, the couple realized they were made for each other when King Calaway was traveling through Europe and couldn't return home due to travel restrictions. "It meant six months of absolutely no idea when we would see each other again and was a really tough time. Once we made it through that, I knew we would make it through everything," he says.

Dante Pettis, Isabella Guerry and Simon Dumas, Blake McBride. Marcos Varela | The Love Hunters

When it came to knowing it was the right time to get married, Dumas says, "I thought I had to wait for things to feel like they're perfectly in place before making a big life move, but something that really encouraged me was knowing that regardless of whether my career is settled/secure or not, it was Isy I wanted to journey through it all with."

After all these years, the secret to their lasting relationship is "rooted in solid ground."

"We share the same faith and we started out as best friends before stepping into anything more," he says. "Plus, we strive to be good, clear and healthy communicators. Last but not least (maybe most important) is surrounding ourselves with good people who challenge and love us."

King Calaway bandmates Caleb Miller, Simon Dumas and Chad Michael Jervis. Marcos Varela | The Love Hunters

In the weeks since their wedding, the couple joke they're "not totally used to" calling each other husband and wife yet — but it sure is fun. Looking ahead, they're most excited about taking on everyday tasks in their marriage.

"We're excited for loads of things … building IKEA furniture together and trying to not to scream, arguing who is gonna kill the huge bug that just flew in, exploring the world together," Dumas — whose upcoming album with King Calaway, Tennessee's Waiting, will be released Aug. 4 — tells PEOPLE.

He concludes: "Basically — no matter how mundane or exhilarating the days that pass are, we get to share them."

