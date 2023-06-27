King Philippe of Belgium Cancels Outing as His Father, Former King Albert, 89, Is Hospitalized

Belgium's former King Albert was admitted to a Brussels hospital on Tuesday with symptoms of dehydration.

The former monarch, 89, "showed signs of dehydration and was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure," spokesman Xavier Baert said, according to Euronews.

The spokesperson added that King Albert is "conscious" and "examinations are underway." He is reportedly in care at Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels.

Reporter Wim Dehandschutter shared on Twitter that King Albert is "feeling better" but is expected to stay in the hospital for at least two days for observation.

King Philippe canceled his planned engagement at the University of Ghent on Tuesday to visit his father in the hospital. Prince Laurent, King Albert's younger son, also was seen visiting his father, according to Royal Central.

RELATED: Princess Delphine of Belgium Attends First Royal Event Since Former King Recognized Her as His Daughter



Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels, where King Albert of Belgium was hospitalized on June 27. Didier Lebrun / Photonews via Getty Images

King Albert became Belgium's monarch upon the death of his older brother, King Baudouin, in 1993. Twenty years later, he abdicated the throne in favor of his eldest son, now 63, in 2013 citing health concerns.

"I realize that my age and my health are no longer allowing me to carry out my duties as I would like to," he said in his address, according to the BBC. "Prince Philippe is well prepared to succeed me."

However, his abdication also came soon after he was asked to appear in court as artist Delphine Boël sought to prove Albert was her biological father.

After a seven-year legal battle, a DNA test confirmed that Boël is the child of King Albert. Although Delphine's mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, was not married to the former monarch, a court in Brussels ruled that Delphine has the same legal rights as his other children, including a royal title.

After meeting with her father for the first time in October 2020, Princess Delphine has been brought into the royal fold — even attending official events alongside her father and half-siblings.

Queen Mathilde, Queen Paola, King Albert and King Philippe of Belgium in July 2023. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!



While King Albert and his wife, Queen Paola, now make few public appearances, their son carries out the traditional duties of a monarch alongside his wife, Queen Mathilde.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde recently hosted an official state visit for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, complete with a tiara-topped banquet. On June 20, the two royal couples stepped out in their finest ensembles at Laeken Castle in Brussels.

Queen Mathilde, King Willem-Alexander, King Philippe and Queen Maxima during the state banquet on June 20. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

The Royal House of the Netherlands first announced the trip in January and said the state visit would "reaffirm the excellent ties between the two neighboring countries, which have strong historical, social and economic links."



“Key common themes during the visit will be improving social and physical livability, combating climate change, maintaining and promoting a safe society and working towards a sustainable future in which energy is green and affordable. The visit will further deepen the close collaboration between the Netherlands and Belgium, as they both work towards a safer, cleaner and more sustainable future,” a statement said.

Princess Elisabeth, King Philippe and King Albert of Belgium in June 2020. Julien Warnand /Royal Belgium/Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Future Queens of Europe! Meet All the Female Heirs Set to Take the Throne

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have four children, with the eldest, Princess Elisabeth, heir apparent to the throne.

If Elisabeth ascends to the throne as expected, she will become Belgium's first queen regnant. A new act of succession that introduced absolute primogeniture in Belgium was put into effect 10 years before her birth in 1991.