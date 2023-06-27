King Philippe of Belgium Cancels Outing as His Father, Former King Albert, 89, Is Hospitalized

King Albert who abdicated the throne 10 years ago, is currently hospitalized with symptoms of dehydration at the Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023 11:19AM EDT
Their Majesties King Albert II and Queen Paola, Honorary President of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, attend the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel's academic closing ceremony
King Albert, former monarch of Belgium, hospitalize on June 27. Photo:

Philip Reynaers / Photonews via Getty Images

Belgium's former King Albert was admitted to a Brussels hospital on Tuesday with symptoms of dehydration.

The former monarch, 89, "showed signs of dehydration and was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure," spokesman Xavier Baert said, according to Euronews.

The spokesperson added that King Albert is "conscious" and "examinations are underway." He is reportedly in care at Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels.

Reporter Wim Dehandschutter shared on Twitter that King Albert is "feeling better" but is expected to stay in the hospital for at least two days for observation.

King Philippe canceled his planned engagement at the University of Ghent on Tuesday to visit his father in the hospital. Prince Laurent, King Albert's younger son, also was seen visiting his father, according to Royal Central.

RELATED: Princess Delphine of Belgium Attends First Royal Event Since Former King Recognized Her as His Daughter

King Albert II of Belgium is currently hospitalised with symptoms of dehydration at the Cliniques Universitaires Saint- Luc in Brussels
Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels, where King Albert of Belgium was hospitalized on June 27.

Didier Lebrun / Photonews via Getty Images

King Albert became Belgium's monarch upon the death of his older brother, King Baudouin, in 1993. Twenty years later, he abdicated the throne in favor of his eldest son, now 63, in 2013 citing health concerns.

"I realize that my age and my health are no longer allowing me to carry out my duties as I would like to," he said in his address, according to the BBC. "Prince Philippe is well prepared to succeed me."

However, his abdication also came soon after he was asked to appear in court as artist Delphine Boël sought to prove Albert was her biological father.

After a seven-year legal battle, a DNA test confirmed that Boël is the child of King Albert. Although Delphine's mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, was not married to the former monarch, a court in Brussels ruled that Delphine has the same legal rights as his other children, including a royal title.

After meeting with her father for the first time in October 2020, Princess Delphine has been brought into the royal fold — even attending official events alongside her father and half-siblings.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Paola of Belgium, King Albert II of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium
Queen Mathilde, Queen Paola, King Albert and King Philippe of Belgium in July 2023.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While King Albert and his wife, Queen Paola, now make few public appearances, their son carries out the traditional duties of a monarch alongside his wife, Queen Mathilde.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde recently hosted an official state visit for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, complete with a tiara-topped banquet. On June 20, the two royal couples stepped out in their finest ensembles at Laeken Castle in Brussels.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during the state banquet at Laeken Castle on June 20, 2023
Queen Mathilde, King Willem-Alexander, King Philippe and Queen Maxima during the state banquet on June 20.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty 

The Royal House of the Netherlands first announced the trip in January and said the state visit would "reaffirm the excellent ties between the two neighboring countries, which have strong historical, social and economic links."

“Key common themes during the visit will be improving social and physical livability, combating climate change, maintaining and promoting a safe society and working towards a sustainable future in which energy is green and affordable. The visit will further deepen the close collaboration between the Netherlands and Belgium, as they both work towards a safer, cleaner and more sustainable future,” a statement said.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, King Philippe of Belgium and King Albert II of Belgium
Princess Elisabeth, King Philippe and King Albert of Belgium in June 2020.

Julien Warnand /Royal Belgium/Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Future Queens of Europe! Meet All the Female Heirs Set to Take the Throne

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have four children, with the eldest, Princess Elisabeth, heir apparent to the throne.

If Elisabeth ascends to the throne as expected, she will become Belgium's first queen regnant. A new act of succession that introduced absolute primogeniture in Belgium was put into effect 10 years before her birth in 1991.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Continues Her Spot Spree with a Recycled Dress from a Favorite Summer Event
Kate Middleton Continues Her Spots Spree with Recycled Dress from a Favorite Summer Event
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York poses at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York In Conversation With Samantha Barry
Sarah Ferguson Thanks People for 'Kindness and Support' Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission
Prince William Surprises Royal Fans with Walkabout on Visit to Homeless Mission in Belfast
Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts during a visit of the new facilities of "Hope Street"
Kate Middleton Opens New Community for Women in the Justice System — and Leaves a Handwritten Note!
September 11: Prince Christian of Denmark arrives at the Royal yaught Dannebrog for a lunch during the 50 years anniversary of Her Queen Margrethe II of Denmark accession to the throne at on September 10, 2022
Prince Christian of Denmark Turns Down Government Funding He's Entitled to at Age 18
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice attend Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2015 in New York City
Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Spent 18th Birthdays Visiting Teen Cancer Units
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Geri Halliwell are seen discussing ambition for Homewards
Prince William Teams Up with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner on Homelessness Project Launch
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis Made an Appearance at Glastonbury — But Not How You'd Expect
THE VIEW- 3/8/23 - Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York is a guest on The View on Wednesday, March 3, 2023. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) SARAH FERGUSON
Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Breast Cancer Diagnosis — and Credits Sister for Pushing Her to Get Checked
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London
Prince William Reveals New Project to 'Finally End Homelessness' with U.K. Tour
Sarah Ferguson Reveals She Had a Mastectomy
Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Released After Operation
Kate Middleton and Roger Feder Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls
Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls in New Video: Watch
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day five of Royal Ascot 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are All Smiles in Procession for Final Day of 2023 Royal Ascot
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales cheer during a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton, King Charles and More Can't Help but Cheer! See the Best Reactions at Royal Ascot 2023
Windsor UK. Prince William meets with Tyrone Mings, Gail Porter, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and David Duke, ahead of the launch of Homewards - a five-year programme to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness in the UK
How Prince William's Mission to End Homelessness Was 'Inspired' by Mother Princess Diana
Princess Maxima of the Netherlands attends the wedding ceremony of Prince Guillaume Of Luxembourg and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg at the Cathedral of our Lady of Luxembourg on October 20, 2012 i
Hat Maker Details the 'Stressful' Experience of Creating a Custom Headpiece for Queen Máxima