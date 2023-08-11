Kimora Lee Simmons Twins with Daughter Ming Lee, 23, in Cutout Black Dresses: 'LBD for She and Me'

The model shares daughter Ming Lee with ex-husband Russell Simmons

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 11, 2023 09:12AM EDT
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons Instagram 08 10 23
Photo:

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons is twinning with daughter Ming Lee.

The model, 48, posted glam photos of herself with her eldest daughter on Instagram Thursday, after the duo attended Dwyane Wade’s event for retail company FWRD.

“LBD for she and me 🖤✨ For @fwrd @dwyanewade,” Simmons captioned her carousel of photos, highlighting the pair's attire for the evening out.

The mother-daughter duo both wore black floor-length dresses featuring cutouts, with Simmons in a one-shoulder piece.

The mom of five wore her dark hair in curls, while Ming Lee, 23, wore her hair straight.

In other photos shared, the model was pictured holding a sparkly purse with a chain, as she wore silver open-toe heels in contrast to her daughter’s own black shoes.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons Dwyane Wade 08 06 23
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons Dwyane Wade 08 06 23.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Alongside Ming Lee, Simmons also shares a second daughter, Aoki Lee, 20, with ex-husband Russell Simmons, as well as son Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe, 8, with estranged husband Tim Leissner. She is also mom to son Gary, 13.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons Instagram 08 10 23
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons Instagram 08 10 23.

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Back in 2019, Ming Lee revealed her mom’s best style advice while speaking with PEOPLE.

“Don’t be too naked,” the then 19-year-old — who had just made her runway debut — told PEOPLE at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards red carpet in New York City.

“I grew up on the runway, walking with my mom and sister at the end of every Baby Phat show during fashion week in New York,” Ming Lee previously told W Magazine in 2017.

She added, “I’ve been in ads with my mom and sister since I was 2 years old. I’m only now realizing how uncommon that is and I’m deeply appreciative of those experiences.”

