Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Sweet Photos from Trip to Japan with Her 5 Kids

Kimora Lee Simmons is making sure to soak up some family time before summer comes to an end.

The entrepreneur, 48, shared photos on Instagram that included scenes from a trip to Japan with her five children. The pictures showcased the famous family enjoying the country's many cuisines and attractions.

"Ohayo gozaimasu 🇯🇵👘🎎🪭🍣🍱," she captioned the carousel, which is a formal Japanese greeting meaning "Good morning." Simmons has a multicultural background. Her mother is of Korean and Japanese descent, and her father is African American.

Simmons began the photo series by sharing a photo of herself standing outside a food shop that was adorned with the sculpture of a large, red crab. The model posed in front of the store's menu while dressed in dark denim jeans and a gray tank top.

She then shared a photo of her and her son Kenzo, 14, whom she shares with ex Djimon Hounsou. The teenager smiled at the camera as he held his arm over his mom's shoulder while they stood in front of a multi-colored building that was surrounded by box hedges.

Kimora Lee Simmons/ Instagram

Her son Wolfe, 8, who she shares with ex Tim Leissner, and Gary, whom she welcomed by adoption when he was 10 years old, were also present on the vacation. She included a sweet photo of the trio spending quality time together inside a pet store.

Simmons' daughters Aoki, 20, and Ming, 23, who she shares with ex Russell Simmons, also joined in on the family vacation and were seen in a group photo. Their trip came a few months after Aoki graduated from Harvard University and Ming graduated from New York University.

As a single mom, Simmons has always strived to put her children at the forefront. She told PEOPLE in May: "I'm a single mom of five kids and I know how hard it can be and I don't want to start crying, but it's Mother's Day, I know how that feels like to raise your kids and to get up every day and only care about them."

Kimora Lee Simmons/ Instagram

She stressed that being a parent in any capacity was difficult, adding, "And it doesn't matter, if you're rich and famous or you're this thing or this singer, that singer, at the end of the day, you're a mom or you're a cousin, you're an auntie, you're a family member, you're a community person, a caregiver, you're just there trying to make everything come together."

After being involved in a public family feud with Ming and Aoki's father in June, she shared with reporters at July's Essence Fest that she continues to parent her children with the same mentality.

"I want the girls to know, because they're young and impressionable, that it's okay, people go through things," she said. "The world loves you. If somebody forms an opinion of you based on two seconds of something they don't know, then you're not missing them."

