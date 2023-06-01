Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates Son Kenzo's 14th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'My Young Prince'

Kimora Lee Simmons honored her son Kenzo's 14th birthday with an Instagram post

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 1, 2023 01:38 PM
Kimora Lee Simmons son Kenzo's 14th birthday
Photo:

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons is celebrating her son's special day!

The model-turned-businesswoman, 48, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram in celebration of son Kenzo's 14th birthday. In the series, the mom of five poses with her son and includes photos from his childhood, as well as recent pictures of Kenzo with his siblings.

"My baby boy is 14 ya'll! And a WHOPPING 6'4" (look at that DUNK!) and still growing," Simmons captioned the post. "I am so proud of you my young prince! You are caring, humble, kind, smart, and have the BIGGEST HEART! Stay true to yourself always."

"Mama loves you! My lil partner in life! You're the best son, brother and friend. Sparkling cider CHEERS TO YOU MY BOY!! 💥🥰😎🎉🥳🎂🎁🏀."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kimora Lee Simmons son Kenzo's 14th birthday

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Simmons also posted on her Instagram Story, writing, "The young sir is 14! Almost 6'5" y'all," and tagged her son and Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs.

The mom of five shares daughters Aoki Lee, 20, and Ming Lee, 23, with ex Russell Simmons, son Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou, son Wolfe, 8, with estranged husband Tim Leissner, and is also mom to son Gary, 13.

It's been a month of celebrations for the Baby Phat founder and her family. Last week, Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee graduated from Harvard University. "I feel grateful, proud and relieved — in that order! It's a surreal feeling to be done with something that was such a huge part of my life. Now, like every other graduate, I'm on to the next chapter," Aoki Leeexclusively told PEOPLE.

She continued, "I'm so thankful for the village of people that spurred me along and helped keep me focused. My mom, my sister, my little brothers back at home. It took a whole tribe, trust me!"

But Aoki Lee's graduation wasn't the first this month for the Simmons family. Simmons' daughter Ming Lee graduated from NYU the week before Aoki Lee's graduation.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Simmons added, "This has been a banner season for our family. Both my daughters graduating the same year — wow! I can't begin to express how proud I am of them. They're both such brainy beauties! And they're all mine!"

She continued, "I want Aoki Lee to keep the same energy and passion she's shown her entire life. It's nice to have a Harvard grad in the family, but it might be nice to have an attorney, too. I've promised myself I'll wait at least a week before I start gently nudging her in that direction, though."

Recently, Simmons opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about the highs and lows of being a single parent. "I'm a single mom of five kids and I know how hard it can be and I don't want to start crying, but it's Mother's Day, I know how that feels like to raise your kids and to get up every day and only care about them."

"And it doesn't matter, if you're rich and famous or you're this thing or this singer, that singer, at the end of the day, you're a mom or you're a cousin, you're an auntie, you're a family member, you're a community person, a caregiver, you're just there trying to make everything come together."

Related Articles
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Daughter Everly to Celebrate Her 10th Birthday: âYou Are Everything
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwbacks of Daughter Everly on Her 10th Birthday: ‘You Are Everything’
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'
Mike the Situation Sorrentino kid's birthday
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Exclusive Photos from Son's Peter Rabbit-Themed Birthday Party
bindi irwin instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs4wPGzBjZZ/?hl=en
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace, 2, Is Her Lookalike as She Recreates Childhood Photo of Her Mom
Offset Spiderman and kids
Offset Brings All 3 Sons to 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Premiere — See Their Matching Looks!
Georgia Ford, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the premiere of Relativity Media's "Paranoia" at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Harrison Ford Says He'd 'Probably Be a Better Parent' If He Was 'Less Successful'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Posts Sweet Photo of Son Benjamin Snuggled Up with the Family's New Kitten
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo Celebrating Son Bronze's Half Birthday
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable New Photo Celebrating Son Bronze's Half Birthday
Kate Hudson Ryder Comments
Kate Hudson's Son Ryder, 19, Tells Mom He 'Might' Unfollow Her After She Posts Revealing Bikini Photo
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown Reunite for First Time at Daughter Savannah's Graduation
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown and Kody Brown Reunite for First Time at Daughter Savanah's Graduation
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Shares Sweet Photos with All Four of His Kids Over Memorial Day Weekend
Scott Disick kids t shirt
Scott Disick's Kids Penelope and Reign Show Off T-Shirts Featuring Collage of Dad's Face: Photos
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Caring for Baby Sister Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Baby Sister Esti
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday: 'So Thankful'
Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade
Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade: 'Proud'
Shaquil Barrett son's Birthday;
Shaquil Barrett Shares Sweet Photos in Celebration of Son's 10th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'