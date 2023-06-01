Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates Son Kenzo's 14th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'My Young Prince'

Kimora Lee Simmons is celebrating her son's special day!

The model-turned-businesswoman, 48, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram in celebration of son Kenzo's 14th birthday. In the series, the mom of five poses with her son and includes photos from his childhood, as well as recent pictures of Kenzo with his siblings.

"My baby boy is 14 ya'll! And a WHOPPING 6'4" (look at that DUNK!) and still growing," Simmons captioned the post. "I am so proud of you my young prince! You are caring, humble, kind, smart, and have the BIGGEST HEART! Stay true to yourself always."

"Mama loves you! My lil partner in life! You're the best son, brother and friend. Sparkling cider CHEERS TO YOU MY BOY!! 💥🥰😎🎉🥳🎂🎁🏀."

Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

Simmons also posted on her Instagram Story, writing, "The young sir is 14! Almost 6'5" y'all," and tagged her son and Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs.

The mom of five shares daughters Aoki Lee, 20, and Ming Lee, 23, with ex Russell Simmons, son Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou, son Wolfe, 8, with estranged husband Tim Leissner, and is also mom to son Gary, 13.

It's been a month of celebrations for the Baby Phat founder and her family. Last week, Simmons' daughter Aoki Lee graduated from Harvard University. "I feel grateful, proud and relieved — in that order! It's a surreal feeling to be done with something that was such a huge part of my life. Now, like every other graduate, I'm on to the next chapter," Aoki Leeexclusively told PEOPLE.

She continued, "I'm so thankful for the village of people that spurred me along and helped keep me focused. My mom, my sister, my little brothers back at home. It took a whole tribe, trust me!"

But Aoki Lee's graduation wasn't the first this month for the Simmons family. Simmons' daughter Ming Lee graduated from NYU the week before Aoki Lee's graduation.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Simmons added, "This has been a banner season for our family. Both my daughters graduating the same year — wow! I can't begin to express how proud I am of them. They're both such brainy beauties! And they're all mine!"

She continued, "I want Aoki Lee to keep the same energy and passion she's shown her entire life. It's nice to have a Harvard grad in the family, but it might be nice to have an attorney, too. I've promised myself I'll wait at least a week before I start gently nudging her in that direction, though."

Recently, Simmons opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about the highs and lows of being a single parent. "I'm a single mom of five kids and I know how hard it can be and I don't want to start crying, but it's Mother's Day, I know how that feels like to raise your kids and to get up every day and only care about them."

"And it doesn't matter, if you're rich and famous or you're this thing or this singer, that singer, at the end of the day, you're a mom or you're a cousin, you're an auntie, you're a family member, you're a community person, a caregiver, you're just there trying to make everything come together."

