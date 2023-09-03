Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Hilarious Kitchen Mishap by Daughter Aoki: 'Wrong Soap'.

Kimora Lee Simmons is poking fun at daughter Aoki Lee Simmons.

The model-turned-businesswoman, 48, shared a post on her Instagram Story Sunday, in which she highlighted a text message exchange between herself, Aoki, 21, and her other daughter, Ming Lee Simmons.

In the text thread, Aoki sent her mother and sister a photograph of a dishwasher with soap coming out from the bottom of it, leaving a huge pile of suds on a kitchen floor.

"MOM," Aoki wrote, including a crying emoji. "I followed the instructions I swear." The recent college graduate added in a sticker on the screenshot: "I swear I didn't do anything weird. What did I mess up?"

In response, Simmons wrote over the post, "WRONG SOAP AOKIIIII!!!"

Kimora Lee Simmons /Instagram

Simmons' latest post comes after she celebrated Aoki's 21st birthday last month.

At the time, the entrepreneur honored her youngest daughter by sharing a series of photos of Aoki throughout her life on Instagram.

"My baby girl is 21!!! 😍🎂 Mama loves you so much and I'm so super proud of you!" Simmons began her caption. "I know you've been through A LOT and God has kept you and us all covered. From graduating from HARVARD at 21(!!!) to paving your path in New York City modeling! You're doing it all!"

"It's all paying off for you and that is evidenced by the exciting news coming that we will soon share! 👀🤫🤐 we're all right here beside you baby riding for you through it all! ❤️," the proud mom continued. "I got you forever! Cheers to 21! 🥂 #beautyandbrains."

Amy Sussman/Getty

Earlier in June, Aoki graduated from Harvard University. "I feel grateful, proud and relieved — in that order! It's a surreal feeling to be done with something that was such a huge part of my life. Now, like every other graduate, I'm on to the next chapter," she exclusively told PEOPLE at the time.

Aoki continued, "I'm so thankful for the village of people that spurred me along and helped keep me focused. My mom, my sister, my little brothers back at home. It took a whole tribe, trust me!"

Simmons also spoke to PEOPLE, adding, "This has been a banner season for our family. Both my daughters graduating the same year — wow! I can't begin to express how proud I am of them. They're both such brainy beauties! And they're all mine!"

"I want Aoki Lee to keep the same energy and passion she's shown her entire life," she continued. "It's nice to have a Harvard grad in the family, but it might be nice to have an attorney, too. I've promised myself I'll wait at least a week before I start gently nudging her in that direction, though."

Along with Aoki and Ming, 23, Simmons is also mom to sons Kenzo, Gary and Wolfe.

