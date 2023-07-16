Kimora Lee Simmons Says 'You Have to Try to Make Your Peace' amid Feud with Ex Russell Simmons (Exclusive)

The mom of five addressed her feud with ex-husband Russell Simmons to PEOPLE at HollyRod's DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday

Published on July 16, 2023 11:45AM EDT
Kimora Lee Simmons Says 'You Have to Try to Make Your Peace' amid Feud with Ex Russell Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter Aoki. Photo:

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Kimora Lee Simmons is making her own peace as she puts her feud with ex-husband Russell Simmons behind her. 

“I don't know if peace is the word. You have to try to make your peace. Some things I didn't get to say, some things I wanted to say, which I won't say now,” the entrepreneur, 48, tells PEOPLE at the HollyRod Foundation's annual DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles, California.

“Some misrepresentations were made about me and my girls due to other people, but that's okay. There's a time and a place for that. In that time or place it'll all come out,” she adds.

Kimora at HollyRod's Annual DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Kimora at HollyRod's Annual DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Kimora made a glamorous appearance in a bold pink slip gown, with gold strappy heels and an embellished choker. She was joined by her youngest daughter shared with ex Russell, Aoki Lee Simmons, 20, who stood out in a bright yellow bralette and matching flared pants.

In June, Kimora accused the former Def Jam Recording executive of threatening her and their children, Ming Lee Simmons, 23, and Aoki, after Russell, 65, appeared to indirectly blast Kimora in an Instagram post.

“We're at a standstill,” Kimra tells PEOPLE following the spat. “Who knows? I live my life and I try to always be super happy, always raising money, always trying to bring attention to worthwhile causes. Sometimes you get other people and they're just in your way.”

Kimora attended the event with her daughter Aoki Simmons.
Kimora attended the event with her daughter Aoki Simmons.

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

“I wish everybody the best and that's all that I can say,” the former model adds. 

Kimora accepted the Jackie Avant Humanitarian award on behalf of Naomi Campbell. At the event, the mom of five spoke on the significance of representing Campbell, 53, who welcomed a baby boy last month and is also a single mom.

“It's important for me, I feel very honored to be here and to be able to support my sister Naomi,” Kimora tells PEOPLE. “You know me, hardworking moms is kind of my thing.”

kimora lee and Russell Simmons
Kimora is putting her feud with ex-husband Russell Simmons behind her. Randy Brooke/WireImage; Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

“Like any new mom, we're always overwhelmed and I did talk to her briefly and she sounded in such great spirits. I love her so much and I'm so proud of her,” Kimora continues. 

The entrepreneur shed light on what she hopes for her daughters’ futures as Ming Lee just graduated from NYU and Aoki graduated from Harvard.

“I want them to have a good time, travel if you can. You went to school, but now you're a student of the world. You're a young woman in the world and have fun and get out there, try all kinds of things,” Kimora tells PEOPLE finally. “I don't know, but a Harvard or at NYU grad, model, they are primed for whatever they want to do. For all the graduates, it's to be curious. Never stop.”

