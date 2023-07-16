Kimora Lee Simmons Says Naomi Campbell Is 'in Such Great Spirits' After Welcoming Second Baby (Exclusive)

Kimora Lee Simmons says Naomi Campbell is “in such great spirits” after recently welcoming her second baby.

The model-turned-businesswoman, 48, spoke with PEOPLE about the British supermodel at the HollyRod Foundation’s annual DesignCare gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Accepting the inaugural Jacqueline Avant Humanitarian Award on behalf of Campbell, Simmons told PEOPLE, “I feel very honored to be here and to be able to support my friend Holly [Robinson Peete] and my sister Naomi, to get the Jackie Avant Award.”

As for how the 53-year-old fashion icon is doing after welcoming her son, Simmons revealed, “Like any new mom, we're always overwhelmed, and I did talk to her briefly and she sounded in such great spirits.”



Naomi Campbell welcomed a baby boy in June. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty

“I love her so much, and I'm so proud of her,” she continued. “Now she has two and a little bitty newborn. That's always a crazy time for any mom, but especially a newborn.”

On June 29, Campbell revealed on Instagram that she welcomed a baby boy, sharing a photo where she held the infant in her arms as her 2-year-old daughter reached over and held her new brother's hand with her own.



"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙," Campbell wrote, adding, "It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾."

A source told PEOPLE at the time: "Naomi came to motherhood later in life because she could never really imagine her life as a mom. But over the last years, she really worked on herself. She got sober and really transformed."

"She now has more than enough love to give two children,” the insider added. “If you think about it, she's done everything she's ever wanted to do, on her own terms. That includes motherhood."



Naomi Campbell embraces her daughter, who was born in 2021. Naomi Campbell Instagram

The star has previously shared a handful of glimpses of her daughter, whose arrival she announced on Instagram in May 2021.

Campbell, who was 50 at the time, shared last year that she encourages her older friends not to "hesitate" to have children.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she told British Vogue as she appeared on the magazine's March 2022 cover alongside her then-9-month-old daughter.

Campbell explained that she has a new "completely selfless" attitude with motherhood and she had no issue with the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, even admitting that she's encouraging her older friends to have babies as well.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she added.

