Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Sweet Throwback Snapshot with Daughter Aoki — See the Photo!

Kimora Lee Simmons is reflecting on how much her daughter Aoki has grown.

The entrepreneur, 48, shared an adorable throwback photo of herself and her youngest daughter on her Instagram Story Saturday.

“Me n the 21 year old @aokileesimmons,” Kimora wrote with the photo, adding three pink heart emojis.

In the sweet shot, Kimora grinned as she held a much younger Aoki in her arms. As her mom snuggled into her, little Aoki — who turned 21 on Wednesday — looked up at something out of the shot.

Kimora Lee Simmons posts throwback photo with daughter Aioki Lee Simmons on her Instagram Story. Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram

On Wednesday, the model-turned-businesswoman celebrated Aoki's milestone birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"My baby girl is 21!!! 😍🎂 Mama loves you so much and I'm so super proud of you!" the sweet caption on Kimora’s post began.

"I know you've been through A LOT and God has kept you and us all covered. From graduating from HARVARD at 21(!!!) to paving your path in New York City modeling! You're doing it all!," she continued

"It's all paying off for you and that is evidenced by the exciting news coming that we will soon share! 👀🤫🤐 we're all right here beside you baby riding for you through it all! ❤️I got you forever! Cheers to 21! 🥂 #beautyandbrains," Kimora concluded.

Kimora Lee Simmons (C) and Aoki Lee Simmons (R) at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala in Los Angeles on July 15, 2023. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Ming, 23, also shared her own birthday tribute for her younger sister, posting a sweet carousel of images of Aoki on Instagram that included snaps of the siblings when they were younger, as well as a shot of them hugging at Aoki's recent graduation.

"happy 21st to my smush 🥹🤍" she captioned the celebratory post.

Aoki graduated from Harvard University back in June and spoke exclusively to PEOPLE at the time, sharing how she felt about the achievement.

"I feel grateful, proud and relieved — in that order! It's a surreal feeling to be done with something that was such a huge part of my life. Now, like every other graduate, I'm on to the next chapter," she said.

Aoki continued, "I'm so thankful for the village of people that spurred me along and helped keep me focused. My mom, my sister, my little brothers back at home. It took a whole tribe, trust me!"

Her mom also had a few words to share about her daughter's graduation, telling PEOPLE, "This has been a banner season for our family. Both my daughters graduating the same year — wow! I can't begin to express how proud I am of them. They're both such brainy beauties! And they're all mine!"

Kimora continued, "I want Aoki Lee to keep the same energy and passion she's shown her entire life. It's nice to have a Harvard grad in the family, but it might be nice to have an attorney, too. I've promised myself I'll wait at least a week before I start gently nudging her in that direction, though."

