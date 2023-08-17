Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates Her 'Baby Girl' Aoki Lee as She Turns 21: 'So Super Proud of You'

"Mama loves you so much and I'm so super proud of you!" Simmons wrote

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 17, 2023 11:27AM EDT
Photo:

kimoraleesimmons/Instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter is all grown up!

On Wednesday, the entrepreneur, 48, honored her oldest daughter as she turned 21, sharing a series of photos of Aoki Lee throughout her life on Instagram. "My baby girl is 21!!! 😍🎂 Mama loves you so much and I'm so super proud of you!" Simmons began her caption.

"I know you've been through A LOT and God has kept you and us all covered. From graduating from HARVARD at 21(!!!) to paving your path in New York City modeling! You're doing it all!"

"It's all paying off for you and that is evidenced by the exciting news coming that we will soon share! 👀🤫🤐 we're all right here beside you baby riding for you through it all! ❤️," the proud mom wrote.

"I got you forever! Cheers to 21! 🥂 #beautyandbrains," Simmons concluded her tribute.

In June, the model-turned-businesswoman's daughter Aoki Lee graduated from Harvard University. "I feel grateful, proud and relieved — in that order! It's a surreal feeling to be done with something that was such a huge part of my life. Now, like every other graduate, I'm on to the next chapter," Aoki Lee exclusively told PEOPLE at the time.

She continued, "I'm so thankful for the village of people that spurred me along and helped keep me focused. My mom, my sister, my little brothers back at home. It took a whole tribe, trust me!"

Simmons also spoke to PEOPLE, adding, "This has been a banner season for our family. Both my daughters graduating the same year — wow! I can't begin to express how proud I am of them. They're both such brainy beauties! And they're all mine!"

The Baby Phat founder continued, "I want Aoki Lee to keep the same energy and passion she's shown her entire life. It's nice to have a Harvard grad in the family, but it might be nice to have an attorney, too. I've promised myself I'll wait at least a week before I start gently nudging her in that direction, though."

Recently, Simmons brought her entire family to Japan, telling PEOPLE that although they had an amazing time, she was clear from the beginning that they were there to experience their culture. "It was rewarding to expose all my kids to Japan," the entrepreneur told PEOPLE exclusively.

"I've traveled there so many times throughout my life for work or modeling. Japan is vibrant, electric and such a vibe shift! Watching them absorb their surroundings — the art, the food, the language, the fashion — was beyond rewarding."

"We're so blessed. They're already asking when we can go back!" she added.

