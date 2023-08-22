Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Delilah Looks All Grown Up on 12th Birthday

Kimberly Stewart's daughter isn't so little anymore!

On Monday, the television personality, 44, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of daughter Delilah's 12th birthday. Sharing a carousel of photos, Delilah stood under a bunch of balloons, danced in a throwback video, posed with her mom and got a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy 12th Birthday. Keep shining bright baby," the mom of one wrote in her caption.

Stewart shares her daughter with ex Benicio del Toro, 56.

In April, the mother-daughter duo traveled to Maui to enjoy some fun in the sun on the tropical island. The two posed together on a boulder and then later, Delilah posed solo as the preteen took in her trip to paradise.

Earlier this year, Stewart shared a photo of herself posing with her daughter, her dad Rod Stewart, and ex del Toro as they went on a family vacation to Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from, and Rod, 78, was set to perform.

Delilah stood between her two parents while Rod posed at the end next to Kimberly, who had her arm around her father. "Puerto Rico ❤️," Kimberly simply captioned the post.

In December, Kimberly shared a sweet photo celebrating the holidays with Delilah, posing in front of a tall, ornament-filled Christmas tree in the middle of a beautiful foyer.

The mother-daughter duo both wore stylish seasonal outfits for the sweet snap, with Kimberly wearing a long, tan-colored trench coach on top of a light pink silk dress. Delilah donned a more casual ensemble, pairing white sneakers and black shorts with a sherpa-lined leather jacket.

"Happy Holidays ❤️," she wrote in the photo's caption.