Kim Zolciak Says It's 'Crazy' That the 13-Year Relationship She Found with Kroy Biermann on 'RHOA' Has Lasted

Kim Zolciak was as candid as ever during her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"Bitch, you know I just speak my mind," she told fellow RHOA OGs Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow during a reunion for season 15 that was filmed back in December. "I may not be right, but I [speak my mind]."

Among several topics on her mind was her marriage to Kroy Biermann, whom she met while filming season 3.

"You know what? I think about you all the time," Kim told Shereé, who inadvertently introduced the couple back in 2010 when the She by Shereé designer and the Atlanta Falcons linebacker were both competing in a local Dancing with the Stars-style charity event.

"I was like, literally, 'Shereé, introduce me to Tight-Ass,'" recalled Kim, 45, with an early nickname for Kroy. "You want to know what's really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and he [has told me since], 'I just knew when I saw you.'"

When asked for an update on her relationship, Kim said, "We're still married, it's 11 years, we're doing great. So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. Crazy, crazy."



Sunday's episode aired just days after Kim and Kroy, 37, decided to call off their split less than two months after they both filed for divorce in May.

Even though Kim described their marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" at that time, a source told PEOPLE on Friday that the pair were "getting along and calling off the divorce. They're trying to make it work for the kids."

Kim and Kroy — whose November 2011 wedding was filmed for their RHOA spinoff series Don't Be Tardy — share four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Back in 2013, Kroy also legally adopted Kim's daughters from previous relationships: Brielle, now 26, and Ariana, now 21.

And in fact, just minutes after the news of her parents' reconciliation became known to the public, Ariana posted a poignant Instagram Story photo with the caption: “God is so good.”

Zolciak was one of the original Atlanta Housewives when the series first premiered on Bravo in October 2008. She stayed with the show through season 5, then chronicled her family's day-to-day life in Don't Be Tardy from 2012 to 2020.

"We will always be connected," she told the women during the reunion dinner. Like any catchup between old friends, they touched on many topics, from kids and grandkids to legal woes, career updates and, coincidentally, divorces. (Shereé, 53, was already in an off phase with ex Bob Whitfield when RHOA debuted; DeShawn, 50, and Lisa, 52, both split from their husbands shortly after their exits from the show after seasons 1 and 2, respectively.)

"I love these girls," Shereé said in a confessional. "There's a love, a respect for each other. We go to dinners, go have drinks, you know just check in on each other. The past drama isn't worth holding on to, and to be honest, I don't remember a lot of it."



Shereé was indeed keeping her eyes on the present — specifically Kim's normally ample breast, When Shereé commented that her friend's "tits look smaller," Kim shot back "I can't breathe" thanks to an ultra-fitted black lycra bodysuit (think Sandy at the end of Grease).

Though the conversation seemed a little risqué for Lisa and DeShawn, Kim proposed a toast "to being f---ing real, baby."

Later, Shereé raised her own glass with a similar cheers: "This is to authenticity — OGs for life!"



The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.