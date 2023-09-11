Kim Zolciak Says She's 'Working on Marriage' to Kroy Biermann After Second Divorce Filing

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are living again as “husband and wife.”

Despite Biermann's second divorce filing at the end of August, the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told her fans she’s working on their relationship. In a now-expired Instagram Story previously reported by Page Six, Kim shared: “I’m living here not going anywhere!” while showing off her shoe closet at their shared Georgia home. “Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much.”

Zolciak’s claim of reconciliation comes just weeks after her estranged husband, 37, filed for divorce again, citing their marriage is "irretrievably broken." Both Don't Be Tardy stars first filed to legally dissolve their 12-year union back in May before briefly deciding to reconcile in July.

Biermann’s team told TMZ that Biermann’s decision to wear her wedding and engagement ring again doesn’t mean the couple is in the clear this time around.

"At this time, he is still moving forward with the divorce action,” Biermann's attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom said of the second filing.

The Bravo star and the former NFL pro appear to have clashed over financial strain in their relationship. In February their Georgia mansion went into foreclosure, though the couple stopped the property from going up for public auction.

Last month, Biermann also went to court for the sole ability to sell their family home without Zolciak's sign-off. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE stated that the sale could help erase “significant debt” for the couple.



Zolciak has also begun selling some of her designer items via her Instagram Story, though it’s unknown whether the profits from her online sales are being used to pay off the family’s debt.

