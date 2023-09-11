Kim Zolciak Says She's 'Working on Marriage' to Kroy Biermann After Second Divorce Filing

Kroy Biermann filed for divorce again in August, but Kim Zolciak says they're still living "together as husband and wife"

By
Published on September 11, 2023 10:57AM EDT
Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Photo:

Paras Griffin/GC Images

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are living again as “husband and wife.” 

Despite Biermann's second divorce filing at the end of August, the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told her fans she’s working on their relationship. In a now-expired Instagram Story previously reported by Page Six, Kim shared: “I’m living here not going anywhere!” while showing off her shoe closet at their shared Georgia home. “Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much.”

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Zolciak’s claim of reconciliation comes just weeks after her estranged husband, 37, filed for divorce again, citing their marriage is "irretrievably broken." Both Don't Be Tardy stars first filed to legally dissolve their 12-year union back in May before briefly deciding to reconcile in July.

Biermann’s team told TMZ that Biermann’s decision to wear her wedding and engagement ring again doesn’t mean the couple is in the clear this time around.

"At this time, he is still moving forward with the divorce action,” Biermann's attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom said of the second filing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bravo star and the former NFL pro appear to have clashed over financial strain in their relationship. In February their Georgia mansion went into foreclosure, though the couple stopped the property from going up for public auction. 

Last month, Biermann also went to court for the sole ability to sell their family home without Zolciak's sign-off. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE stated that the sale could help erase “significant debt” for the couple.

Zolciak has also begun selling some of her designer items via her Instagram Story, though it’s unknown whether the profits from her online sales are being used to pay off the family’s debt. 

Related Articles
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas Seemingly Addresses Sophie Turner Divorce During L.A. Concert: 'It's Been a Crazy Week'
Sai de Silva and Jenna Lyons
'RHONY': Jenna and Sai Get Vulnerable as They Open Up About Childhood Trauma Inflicted by Their Late Moms
Ashley Darby; Luke Gulbranson
RHOP's Ashley Darby Admits There Was a 'Final Straw' That Ended Her Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Robyn Kody Sisterwives
'Sister Wives': Robyn Worries Kody Has 'Thoughts' of Leaving Her as Family Drama Makes Him Want to 'Disappear'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About Their Different Recollections of Their First Kiss: She 'Slipped the Tongue'
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner hearing day
Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Ordered to Pay $14K of His Divorce Attorney Fees
Emily Ratajkowski Says Women Getting Divorced Before 30 'Chic' in Subtle Nod to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Split
Emily Ratajkowski Says Women Getting Divorced Before 30 is 'Chic' in Subtle Nod to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Split
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Why Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Kids Have Been Living with the Singer amid Divorce: Source
Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah
Lisa Barlow Says It Was 'Kind of a Relief' for Jen Shah Not to Be Part of 'RHOSLC' amid Prison Sentence
bip-joe-amabile-serena-pitt-engagement-party-082622-7-1500
Serena Pitt Says She and Joe Amabile Spent the Night Before Their Wedding Together: 'We're Already Married!'
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Trying to 'Keep Things as Positive as Possible' Amid Split: Source (Exclusive)
Taylor Armstrong, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Taylor Armstrong Says She Wants Kyle Richards to Be 'Happy' After Split from Mauricio Umansky
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Reveals How She's Been 'Trying to Have Fun' Lately After Joe Manganiello Split
Sophia Bush rewears wedding party dress to Beyonce concert
Sophia Bush Rewears One of Her Wedding Dresses at Beyoncé Concert Following Split from Grant Hughes
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Sophie Turner Was in 'High Spirits' at U.K. Wrap Party Before Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce (Source)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce: 'Truly This Is a United Decision'