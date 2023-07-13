Entertainment TV Kim Zolciak Posts Selfie Wearing Wedding Ring After Calling Off Kroy Biermann Divorce Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce in May before walking back the split in July By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 13, 2023 11:23AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Paras Griffin/GC Images Kim Zolciak is showing signs she's committed to making her marriage to Kroy Biermann work. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, shared a selfie on her Instagram Story Wednesday in which she was once again wearing her engagement and wedding bands. The selfie had nothing to do with her relationship status with the former NFL pro, 37, but instead focused on the suburban aspects of Zolciak’s life as she captioned the photo: “Costco runs hit different.” Zolciak's other accessories included a pair of aviator sunglasses, a nude lip color and a French manicure. Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source Kim Zolciak/Instagram In May, Zolciak and Biermann filed parallel petitions for divorce — but last week, Zolciak filed a dismissal. An insider told PEOPLE the couple is trying to work out their differences after 12 years of marriage — and for their kids: Kroy Jagger Jr. (“KJ”), 11; Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. (Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak's daughters from previous relationships — Brielle, now 26, and Ariana, now 21 — back in 2013.) The reunion comes as Zolciak’s compliments for husband Biermann played out on screen in Sunday’s episode of RHOA. “We're still married ... we're doing great," she said in a scene filmed i December. "So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. Crazy, crazy." Though Zolciak hasn’t commented on the reconcilation — nor has Biermann — her daughter Ariana shared a faith-based message as news of the canceled divorce broke. "God is so good," she wrote on a selfie, in which she looked overjoyed. Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and Are 'Trying to Make It Work for the Kids' (Source) For a moment, Zolciak and Biermann’s relationship looked irretrievable. The pair went tit-for-tat in various legal filings that included Zolciak asking for Biermann to be drug tested and Biermann asking Zolciak to undergo a psychological evaluation. And on Wednesday a source told PEOPLE the couple is “all over the place” even though they are working things out. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-todate on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.