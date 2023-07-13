Kim Zolciak Posts Selfie Wearing Wedding Ring After Calling Off Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak is showing signs she's committed to making her marriage to Kroy Biermann work.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, shared a selfie on her Instagram Story Wednesday in which she was once again wearing her engagement and wedding bands. The selfie had nothing to do with her relationship status with the former NFL pro, 37, but instead focused on the suburban aspects of Zolciak’s life as she captioned the photo: “Costco runs hit different.”

Zolciak's other accessories included a pair of aviator sunglasses, a nude lip color and a French manicure.

Kim Zolciak/Instagram

In May, Zolciak and Biermann filed parallel petitions for divorce — but last week, Zolciak filed a dismissal. An insider told PEOPLE the couple is trying to work out their differences after 12 years of marriage — and for their kids: Kroy Jagger Jr. (“KJ”), 11; Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. (Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak's daughters from previous relationships — Brielle, now 26, and Ariana, now 21 — back in 2013.)

The reunion comes as Zolciak’s compliments for husband Biermann played out on screen in Sunday’s episode of RHOA. “We're still married ... we're doing great," she said in a scene filmed i December. "So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. Crazy, crazy."

Though Zolciak hasn’t commented on the reconcilation — nor has Biermann — her daughter Ariana shared a faith-based message as news of the canceled divorce broke. "God is so good," she wrote on a selfie, in which she looked overjoyed.

For a moment, Zolciak and Biermann’s relationship looked irretrievable. The pair went tit-for-tat in various legal filings that included Zolciak asking for Biermann to be drug tested and Biermann asking Zolciak to undergo a psychological evaluation.

And on Wednesday a source told PEOPLE the couple is “all over the place” even though they are working things out.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

