Kim Zolciak 'Understands' Daughters Ariana and Brielle's Continued Relationship with Kroy Biermann: Source

Kim Zolciak is understanding of her daughters' relationship with Kroy Biermann.

On Sunday, older daughters Ariana, 21, and Brielle, 26, honored their mom's estranged husband on Father's Day. The former NFL star, 37, adopted her two daughters from previous relationships after marrying Zolciak in November 2011.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45. is "okay with" Ariana and Brielle continuing their relationship with Biermann amid the former couple's contentious breakup.

"She understands and is okay with it. She wants them to have a good relationship," a source tells PEOPLE.

Biermann and Zolciak also share four younger children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger, 11.

Zolciak and Biermann both filed for divorce at the start of May. Since, the divorce has gotten messy, with an apparent custody battle as both parents have asked for full physical custody of the children.

Biermann and Zolciak are still living in the same Georgia home amid their contentious split, which most recently included the former NFL star asking the court to appoint a Guardian ad Litem for their minor children.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Biermann — who appeared with Zolciak and their family on their own reality series, Don't Be Tardy — claimed he has "tried to shield the children from the negative fall-out of their parents' divorce."

The retired football player also expressed concern over Zolciak's potential return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, which she recently teased on Instagram, alleging her participation would "expose the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children."