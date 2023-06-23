Kim Zolciak Is 'Making Moves' — Seemingly Back to Reality TV — amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak recently shared that she was spending time with Troy VanderHeyden, a television producer who's worked on 'The Simple Life' and 'Bad Girls Club'

Published on June 23, 2023 01:42PM EDT
Kim Zolciak Is Making Moves, Seemingly Back to Reality TV, amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kim Zolciak will always have her reality roots. 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, shared a snap of herself and reality TV producer Troy VanderHeyden enjoying drinks together, praising her longtime friend as “one of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you!”

Seemingly teasing a possible reality TV return, she added, “Making moves 🎥”

VanderHeyden shared the same photo with his own caption: “Finally reunited 👯‍♂️ I love you sweet, beautiful woman ❤️”

What the two could be cooking up in terms of reality TV is anyone’s guess. VanderHeyden hasn’t worked in the Housewives sphere, but some notable series he’s produced include Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Bad Girls Club, Making the Cut, The Challenge, The Simple Life and Living Lohan.

Zolciak is currently in the midst of a public divorce from NFL alum Kroy Biermann, 37. Both parties filed for divorce at the start of May.

The two have four minor children together — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and older brother Kroy Jagger, 11. Conversations in the divorce have already turned to custody, with challenges from both parents about the competence of the other. Zolciak asked the court to drug test Biermann for alleged marijuana use, while Biermann asked for a psychological evaluation of Zolciak for an alleged gambling addiction.

Following the divorce announcement, RHOA star Shereé Whitfield shared insight into Zolciak’s mental state on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen: “I’ve been in contact with her, and she’s not doing well. She’s not doing well. No, she’s taking it really bad.”

