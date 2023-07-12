Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann may have reconciled, but the couple aren’t out of the woods just yet.

“They’re still all over the place,” a source exclusively tells PEOPLE of the couple, who called off their divorce last week. “They’re back together, but it’s complicated. Everyday is a new day for them.”

Since Zolciak, 45, and Biermann, 37, filed for divorce in May after 12 years of marriage, they've had a turbulent last few months, including several allegations against each other, after another source close to The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum warned that the situation might get "really bad."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Soon after the divorce filing, Zolciak filed a motion to have Biermann drug tested, claiming his use of marijuana posed “serious concerns for the safety and well-being” of their children. Less than a week later, Biermann asked that the Bravo celebrity undergo a psychological evaluation, alleging that Zolciak was “unable to properly care for the children.”



Biermann also filed a motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem, an impartial party that would look after the best interests of their four young children, including Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr, 11, Kash 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Biermann also legally adopted Kim's daughters from previous relationships — Brielle, now 26, and Ariana, now 21 — back in 2013.)

Kim and Kroy, who first met during a "Dancing with Atlanta Stars" event in 2010, wed in 2011 in a lavish ceremony captured during the first season of the Bravo reality show Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding. They tied the knot almost seven months after welcoming K.J.



The couple renewed their vows in 2017 with a beachside ceremony to honor their seven-year wedding anniversary. Zolciak dispelled rumors of trouble in paradise in December 2020 with through Snapchat, stating at the time she had “the most incredible husband in the world.”

And Zolciak recently returned to RHOA for a brief appearance, during which she admitted it was "crazy" to think that their relationship had lasted. "Whatever I did," she told friend Shereé Whitfield, "I [chose] the right person. Crazy, crazy."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-todate on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

