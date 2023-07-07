Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and Are 'Trying to Make It Work for the Kids' (Source)

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have decided not to end their 12-year marriage after all.

"They're getting along and calling off the divorce," a source confirms to PEOPLE. "They're trying to make it work for the kids."

In documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was granted a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" by the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

Under a filing "without prejudice," the current divorce proceeding is stopped with immediate effect — though either member of the couple can refile at a later date to resolve their divorce as they see fit, if at all.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for both Zolciak and Biermann, whose lawyer Marlys Berstrom told Entertainment Tonight that the pair "are dismissing divorce action and reconciling."

Zolciak, 44, and Biermann, 37, filed for divorce in May and listed their official date of separation as April 30 in court documents. At the time of filing, Zolciak reported that her marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Back in November 2011 , the ex-spouses married at their Georgia home. The lead-up to their wedding was highly publicized and documented in the first season of Don’t Be Tardy, which ran for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020.

Following their wedding, the reality show evolved into depicting their family’s day-to-day life with their four children: Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. (In 2013, Biermann also adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from her previous marriage.)

Reports of their breakup came as a shock to many who have watched the highs and lows of their near 12 year relationship, including Bravo executive and Housewives producer Andy Cohen.



"[I] sent my condolences, because it's a sad thing," Cohen, 54, said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. "They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love."

"I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get," he continued. "They were a couple that I thought were in it for the long haul. [I was] very surprised [and I am] sorry to hear that."

Prior to their divorce, the pair had been experiencing financial difficulties with the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion.

According to a notice shared by Fulton County in February, Truist Bank announced it would auction the property before the Fulton County Courthouse after the pair defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012.



Zolciak has previously denied the foreclosure and sale rumors, claiming, "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, OK? For real."

Zolciak is set to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta's 15th season on this Sunday's episode, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

