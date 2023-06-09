Kim Zolciak Drops ‘Biermann’ from Instagram amid Divorce as She Teases ‘RHOA’ Return

Kim Zolciak has made her split from Kroy Biermann Instagram official.

The reality star, 45, ditched her married name on her handle in a strong signal that she’s ready to move on after ending her nearly 12-year marriage to the former NFL player, 37.

Her move comes as Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are eagerly awaiting the mom of six’s return to the Bravo show in a cameo that's teased in a trailer for season 15.

After making the handle change, Zolciak — who started the series but stepped away as a full-time Housewife in season 5, and again after a short-lived stint as a Friend role in season 10 — posted a pair of photos of herself surrounded by fellow RHOA OGs Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow and Sherée Whitfield. “See you soon 🎥 @bravotv #RHOA,” she captioned the post.

It’s no surprise that Zolciak wanted to shed her ex-husband’s name. Since announcing their divorce last month — with Kim describing their marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" in her filing — the two have been locked in an increasingly contentious divorce battle.

On May 18, Zolciak filed a petition to have the Superior Court of Fulton County determine Biermann’s current drug usage. She's asked for the retired NFL player to "submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen." The request would require her ex to "not cut or remove any of his hair until such time as the screen is complete."

The documents claim that Zolciak has witnessed Biermann smoking marijuana and because of that, she "has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children" under his care. She's also "fearful" their younger children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11 — will be "exposed" to the substance he's allegedly using.



Biermann then upped the ante even more by filing a Motion for Psychological Evaluation, asking the courts to take a closer look at Zolciak’s wellness amid an alleged gambling addiction.

"During the parties' marriage, Respondent [Zolciak] presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner's filing for divorce," claim the documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE. Biermann alleges that Zolciak "acknowledged spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance.” The alleged gambling issue has supposedly "financially devastated the parties," the documents claim.

"Respondent's time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children. As such, Petitioner is concerned for the children's safety and well-being," allege the documents, which indicate both parents "are presently in the care, custody, and control of the parties."

Biermann's legal team declared that this evaluation is in the best interest of all parties in order "to ascertain any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or others that are manifested through Respondent's compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues."

Financial documents included in the filing show a number of payments that were made to Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform.



A source close to Zolciak previously told PEOPLE of the allegations, "She's been gambling, that's true, but she has been winning. He is just trying to make it look like she has been losing money."