Kim Zolciak's Daughters Ariana and Brielle Share Father's Day Tributes to Her Ex Kroy Biermann

Kroy Biermann gave an inside look at his Father's Day with his younger kids as Kim Zolciak's two oldest daughters, adopted by Biermann, also celebrated him

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on June 19, 2023 07:03PM EDT
Ariana Biermann/Instagram
Photo:

Ariana Biermann/Instagram; Kroy Biermann/Instagram

Kroy Biermann is getting Father's Day love from his whole family.

The former NFL star, 37, started off the day with tributes from older daughters Ariana, 21, and Brielle, 26, whom he adopted after he married his now-estranged wife, Kim Zolciak.

Sharing a photo of Kroy hugging both girls, Ariana wrote, "Happy Father's Day, I love you."

Brielle shared a photo of herself with Kroy, writing, "Happy Father's Day!"

Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Kroy spent the day with his four younger children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger, 11 — with the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45.

Sharing photos and videos of the family biking together, Kroy wrote, "I hope ALL of the Fathers out there had as good a day as I had!! Stay strong, it is a VITAL role to fill! 💪🏼😁."

"Cuties!" Brielle commented on the video of her younger siblings.

Ariana Biermann/Instagram

Ariana Biermann/Instagram

Zolciak and Biermann both filed for divorce at the start of May. Since, the divorce has gotten messy, with an apparent custody battle as both parents have asked for full physical custody of the children.

Biermann and Zolciak are still living in the same Georgia home amid their contentious split, which most recently included the former NFL star asking the court to appoint a Guardian ad Litem for their minor children.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Biermann — who appeared with Zolciak and their family on their own reality series, Don't Be Tardy — claims he has "tried to shield the children from the negative fall-out of their parents' divorce."

The retired football player also expressed concern over Zolciak's potential return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, which she recently teased on Instagram, alleging her participation would "expose the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children."

