Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Posts 'God Is So Good' amid Mom's Reconciliation with Adopted Dad Kroy Biermann

Ariana's post comes shortly after her parents decided not to end their 12-year marriage on Friday

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 06:43PM EDT
Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana Biermann
From left: Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak and Ariana Biermann. Photo:

Paras Griffin/GC Images, Ariana Biermann/Instagram

Ariana Biermann is counting her blessings!

On Friday, shortly after news that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had decided not to end their 12-year marriage, their 21-year-old daughter took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie.

The photo was especially poignant due to its caption, which read, “God is so good”

Earlier in the day, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, decided to terminate their divorce filing and were working to reconcile their relationship.

Ariana Biermann

Ariana Biermann/Instagram

"They're getting along and calling off the divorce," the source revealed. "They're trying to make it work for the kids."

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was granted a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" by the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

Under a filing "without prejudice," the current divorce proceeding is stopped with immediate effect — though Kim retains the right to refile her claim in the future.

Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Paras Griffin/GC Images

Kim and Kroy wed in November 2011 at their Georgia home. They share four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Kroy also legally adopted Ariana as well as Kim's other daughter, Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.

Back in May, shortly after news of their split was confirmed, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that both Ariana and Brielle had no intention of stopping communication with their stepfather and wanted to preserve their relationship despite their parents' divorce. 

Revealing that "all the kids are still in contact with Kroy," the source claimed that "there is no drama between Brielle, Ariana and Kroy yet."

The source added: "They want to have a relationship with him and Kim supports that."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and family
Steve Dietl/Bravo

On Kim's 45th birthday later that month, Brielle and Ariana posted loving tributes for their mom on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my best friend," Ariana shared on her Instagram Story alongside photos of the mother-daughter duo in matching bikinis. "The hottest mom!!!!"

She added in a second post: "You are the strongest women [sic] I know!!! thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53🤪"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim will return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 15th season on Sunday's episode, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and Are 'Trying to Make It Work for the Kids' (Source)
The Zolciak-Biermann family is BACK for a new season of Don’t Be Tardy…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Nene Leakes attends 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas; Kim Zolciak attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala
NeNe Leakes Says She 'Reached Out' to Support Kim Zolciak amid Messy Divorce: 'It's Not Easy'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak 'Understands' Daughters Ariana and Brielle's Continued Relationship with Kroy Biermann: Source
Kroy Biermann Opens Up on 'Journey of Self Discovery' and 'Loyalty' amid Kim Zolciak Divorce.
Kroy Biermann Opens Up About 'Journey of Self-Improvement' and 'Loyalty' amid Kim Zolciak Divorce
Ariana Biermann/Instagram
Kim Zolciak's Daughters Ariana and Brielle Share Father's Day Tributes to Her Ex Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak Is Making Moves, Seemingly Back to Reality TV, amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kim Zolciak Is 'Making Moves' — Seemingly Back to Reality TV — amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak Calls Ex Kroy's Claims About Her Fitness as a Mom 'Harmful and Incredibly Misleading'
Sheree Whitfield attends Champion Awards Foster Care Fridays; Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann attend Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala
Shereé Whitfield Says Kim Zolciak Is 'Not Doing Well' amid Divorce: 'I Thought They Were Going to Be Forever'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Have 'No Drama' with Kroy: 'They Want a Relationship'
Kroy Bieramann attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia., Kim Zolciak Biermann at Casino Royale at Havana Club on November 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kroy Biermann 'Is Not Invited' to Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 45th Birthday Celebration with Her Kids (Source)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kroy Biermann Alleges Ex Kim Zolciak Fails to 'Pay Adequate Attention' to Kids in New Court Filing
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann Seemingly Shades Kim Zolciak-Biermann with Cartoon Portrait amid Their Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is in a Playful Mood in First Social Media Post Since Filing for Divorce from Ex Kroy