Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Posts 'God Is So Good' amid Mom's Reconciliation with Adopted Dad Kroy Biermann

Ariana Biermann is counting her blessings!

On Friday, shortly after news that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had decided not to end their 12-year marriage, their 21-year-old daughter took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie.

The photo was especially poignant due to its caption, which read, “God is so good”

Earlier in the day, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, decided to terminate their divorce filing and were working to reconcile their relationship.

"They're getting along and calling off the divorce," the source revealed. "They're trying to make it work for the kids."

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was granted a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" by the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

Under a filing "without prejudice," the current divorce proceeding is stopped with immediate effect — though Kim retains the right to refile her claim in the future.

Kim and Kroy wed in November 2011 at their Georgia home. They share four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Kroy also legally adopted Ariana as well as Kim's other daughter, Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.

Back in May, shortly after news of their split was confirmed, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that both Ariana and Brielle had no intention of stopping communication with their stepfather and wanted to preserve their relationship despite their parents' divorce.

Revealing that "all the kids are still in contact with Kroy," the source claimed that "there is no drama between Brielle, Ariana and Kroy yet."

The source added: "They want to have a relationship with him and Kim supports that."

On Kim's 45th birthday later that month, Brielle and Ariana posted loving tributes for their mom on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my best friend," Ariana shared on her Instagram Story alongside photos of the mother-daughter duo in matching bikinis. "The hottest mom!!!!"

She added in a second post: "You are the strongest women [sic] I know!!! thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53🤪"

Kim will return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 15th season on Sunday's episode, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.