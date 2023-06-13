Kim Zolciak Calls Ex Kroy's Claims About Her Fitness as a Mom 'Harmful and Incredibly Misleading'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is speaking out amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a lawyer for the tv personality refutes her estranged husband's claims about her parenting, which she says could have a "profound effect" on their four minor children.

'It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run," the statement begins. "To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children."

Paras Griffin/GC

"Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up. The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world, and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way," the statement continues.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna, 45, also says she "refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain."

"Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all," concludes the statement from her lawyer.

Biermann formally filed for divorce on May 5, while Zolciak-Biermann submitted a separate filing on May 8. The pair — who also share Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann — had been married for nearly 12 years.

In the filing, Biermann requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children (9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and big brother Kroy Jagger, 11), while Zolciak-Biermann requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody. She has also requested spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

According to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, the former NFL star filed a Motion for Psychological Evaluation for Zolciak-Biermann.

"During the parties' marriage, Respondent [Zolciak-Biermann] presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner's filing for divorce," the documents claimed. Biermann alleges that Zolciak-Biermann "acknowledged spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance."

Most recently, the former athlete also filed a motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem for his four minor children. The documents allege Zolciak-Biermann has continued to "direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane, and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present."

