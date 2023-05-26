Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Video of Herself Singing Sad Country Song About Heartbreak amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak-Biermann may be channeling her emotions through song.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a video of herself singing along to "Love You Anyway" by Luke Combs — an undeniable heartbreak tune. In the clip, Zolciak-Biermann sang along to the lyrics:

"If your kiss, turned me to stone, I'd be a statue standing tall in ancient Rome. And if your touch, shattered me like glass, I'd be in pieces tryin' to make the breakin' last. If It took one look to turn my days to night, At least I'd have the stars, the sparkle in your eyes. There's just some things that leave a man no choice, like a compass needle needin' its true north."

A few of Zolciak-Biermann’s kids were in the backseat singing along, too. She shares 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11, with her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann. The retired athlete also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's eldest daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann, in 2013.

The song session comes the same month both Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann, 37, filed parallel petitions for divorce. The 12-year marriage ended "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," Zolciak-Biermann's petition stated.

Since filing for divorce in early May, both Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, 37, have submitted additional requests to the court.

Zolciak-Biermann asked that her husband be tested for drugs after alleging she's witnessed him smoking marijuana. But he shot back, requesting she undergoes a psychological evaluation as Biermann claimed his ex has shown "troubling behavior" and has a gambling problem.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the exes are still living in the same home with their four children as they go through the divorce process.

"It's easier for the kids for now," the source said. "But also, neither wants to move, and it will obviously get complicated."

