Kim Zolciak-Biermann Puts Her Wigs Up for Sale for Thousands Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is shedding some pieces of her past life.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, is selling some of her famous blonde wigs, which became her signature look during her time on the Bravo reality series in the late 2000s.

Zolciak-Biermann added her collection of faux locks to her online store, The Biermann’s Closet, which also sells clothing owned by her family members, including her two eldest daughters, Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21.

Within “The Salon” category are seven of the star’s hairpieces that vary in style, from lengthy waves to voluminous curtain bangs. The prices range in the thousands, the cheapest being $1,500 and the highest posted for $2,750.

biermannscloset.com

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Zolciak-Biermann did not share why she’s cleaning out her beauty closet. However, a friend close to the star previously told PEOPLE that a major reason for her divorce from Biermann is the pair's ongoing financial woes, reportedly including the impending foreclosure of their Georgia mansion and a $1 million debt to the IRS for unpaid taxes. (PEOPLE reached out to the IRS for confirmation and was told in a statement: "Federal law prevents the IRS from confirming or denying correspondence with any taxpayer or case, nor does the IRS comment.")

"The money has been a huge issue," the source added. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."

Another source noted that, while money played a big part in the divorce, there were “other factors” that contributed to the Biermanns' current relationship status, adding that the two are “not on good terms right now.”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The Bravolebrity and the former NFL player, 37, share four children together: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann filed to adopt Brielle and Ariana shortly after he and Zolciak wed. In July 2013, they legally changed their last names when the adoption became final.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans of the couple were able to join their journey, from when they began to build their romance on RHOA to their wedding, which was filmed for their 2012 spin-off Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding and the subsequent family series.

