Kim Zolciak-Biermann Puts Her Wigs Up for Sale for Thousands Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

The now-exes, who starred in their own Bravo spin-off series 'Don’t Be Tardy,' split in April after 12 years of marriage, reportedly due in part to financial issues

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 29, 2023 02:58 PM
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Kim Zolciak-Biermann poses for a photo at AOL BUILD Series at AOL HQ on September 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is shedding some pieces of her past life.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, is selling some of her famous blonde wigs, which became her signature look during her time on the Bravo reality series in the late 2000s. 

Zolciak-Biermann added her collection of faux locks to her online store, The Biermann’s Closet, which also sells clothing owned by her family members, including her two eldest daughters, Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21.

Within “The Salon” category are seven of the star’s hairpieces that vary in style, from lengthy waves to voluminous curtain bangs. The prices range in the thousands, the cheapest being $1,500 and the highest posted for $2,750. 

Kim Zolciak-Biermann selling her wigs biermannscloset.com

biermannscloset.com

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Zolciak-Biermann did not share why she’s cleaning out her beauty closet. However, a friend close to the star previously told PEOPLE that a major reason for her divorce from Biermann is the pair's ongoing financial woes, reportedly including the impending foreclosure of their Georgia mansion and a $1 million debt to the IRS for unpaid taxes. (PEOPLE reached out to the IRS for confirmation and was told in a statement: "Federal law prevents the IRS from confirming or denying correspondence with any taxpayer or case, nor does the IRS comment.")

"The money has been a huge issue," the source added. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."

Another source noted that, while money played a big part in the divorce, there were “other factors” that contributed to the Biermanns' current relationship status, adding that the two are “not on good terms right now.”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source)

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The Bravolebrity and the former NFL player, 37, share four children together: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann filed to adopt Brielle and Ariana shortly after he and Zolciak wed. In July 2013, they legally changed their last names when the adoption became final.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans of the couple were able to join their journey, from when they began to build their romance on RHOA to their wedding, which was filmed for their 2012 spin-off Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding and the subsequent family series.

Related Articles
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Have 'No Drama' with Kroy: 'They Want a Relationship'
Kroy Bieramann attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia., Kim Zolciak Biermann at Casino Royale at Havana Club on November 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kroy Biermann 'Is Not Invited' to Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 45th Birthday Celebration with Her Kids (Source)
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann Seemingly Shades Kim Zolciak-Biermann with Cartoon Portrait amid Their Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Video of Herself Singing Sad Country Song About Heartbreak amid Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is in a Playful Mood in First Social Media Post Since Filing for Divorce from Ex Kroy
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files Petition to Drug Test Ex Kroy Biermann amid Messy Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Ex Kroy Asks for Her Psych Evaluation, Alleging 'Troubling Behavior' Including Gambling
Kroy Biermann and television personality Kim Zolciak visit "Extra" at H&M Times Square on October 3, 2017 in New York City.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
How Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Met 13 Years Ago: Her First Comment Was About His 'Tight Ass'
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wants Kroy Biermann to 'Be Involved' with Four Kids as Ex Files for Sole Custody
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split. https://www.instagram.com/kimzolciakbiermann/?hl=en. Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Still Living with Ex Kroy: 'It Will Obviously Get Complicated' (Source)