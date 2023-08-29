Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Scar on Her Neck: ‘Had a Couple Herniated Discs Fixed’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is opening up about her recent surgery.

After sharing a snap of herself sporting a scar on her neck, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, told her fans about her surgery during a Q&A on her Instagram Story, Monday.

Earlier in the day, the former Bravo star posted a picture of herself pouting and turning her head to the side to reveal a large scar on her neck. “Scar looks amazing,” she captioned the car shot.

Zolciak-Biermann then participated in a Q&A with her 3.4 million followers as she attempted to pass the time while stuck on the runway during a delayed flight with her eldest daughter Brielle Biermann, 26.

“What happened to your neck,” asked one fan, to which Zolciack-Biermann replied, “Had a couple herniated disc fixed by some screws and plates 😝😝.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shows off scar on her neck. Kim Zolciak-Biermann Instagram

One follower also asked Zolciak-Biermann where she and Brielle were heading — a question the mom of six simply answered by teasing, “Werk.”

Zolciack-Biermann has had a number of health issues in the past. In 2015, while flying back from Los Angeles amid filming Dancing with the Stars, she suffered a stroke caused by a blood cot. Surgery followed later that year to repair a hole doctors found in her heart.

Health aside, the reality TV star hasn’t had the easiest time in her personal life as of late. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, her husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce for a second time last week.



Kim Zolciak-Biermann explained the reason behind her surgery on her Instagram Story. Kim Zolciak-Biermann Instagram

In the papers, Biermann, 37, stated once that his marriage to Zolciak-Biermann was “irretrievably broken."

Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann both first filled for divorce in May after 12 years of marriage, Zolciack-Biermann calling their marriage at the time "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” But in July, the pair decided not to split in an attempt to reconcile.

The Don't Be Tardy alums, who tied the knot in 2011, share four children together: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, and sons Kash Kade, 11, and Kroy Jagger, 12. Former NFL star Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak's daughters Brielle and Ariana, 21, in 2013.



Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asked by a fan on Monday if she plans to stay in Atlanta during the Q&A amid her divorce, Zolciak-Biermann responded, “For now yes❤️.”

And to a follower who said they hope she is doing well, Zolciak-Biermann replied, “I am love thank you!! 🙏🏻💫.”

