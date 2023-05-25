Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce

Since 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star's estranged husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce on May 5, things have gotten increasingly complicated between the exes

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on May 25, 2023 11:58 AM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage, Paras Griffin/Getty 

Kim Zolciak-Biermann appears to be reflecting on her increasingly complicated divorce from husband Kroy Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story Thursday that could easily be read as a comment on the current state of her personal life.

"Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior," the quote read, "but never discussed their disrespect that trigged you."


And while the quote wasn’t something she wrote herself, Zolciak-Biermann, 45, added the comment: "READ THAT AGAIN…"

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

The former NFL player, 37, filed for divorce from Zolciak-Biermann on May 5. In his court filing, Biermann requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair's four minor children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. (He previously legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann, in 2013.)

Zolciak-Biermann submitted a separate filing to the court on May 8. She requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody. She is also seeking spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.


Recently, a source told PEOPLE that "everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in." And ever since submitting their respective filings, that has been the case.

PEOPLE obtained court documents of Zolciak-Biermann’s request for Biermann to "submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen." Per the documents, Zolciak-Biermann claiimed to have witnessed Biermann smoking marijuana and because of that, she is "fearful" and "has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children" under his care.

Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Paras Griffin/GC Images


But Biermann countered her filing with his own request to the court for a Motion for Psychological Evaluation. 

The document alleged that Zolciak-Biermann "presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner's filing for divorce." He also claimed that his estranged wife "acknowledged spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance," and that her alleged gambling issue has supposedly "financially devastated the parties."

A source close to Zolciak-Biermann told PEOPLE at the time: "She's been gambling, that's true, but she has been winning. He is just trying to make it look like she has been losing money."

