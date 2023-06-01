Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has Completed a Parenting Course amid Divorce from Husband Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has completed a parenting seminar amid her divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, submitted a certificate of completion for a Navigating Family Change Seminar on May 26th. She completed the 4-hour-long online course on May 25th.



Earlier this year, Biermann, a former NFL star, 37, filed a Motion for Psychological Evaluation of Zolciak-Biermann.



Those documents claimed, "During the parties' marriage, Respondent [Zolciak-Biermann] presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner's filing for divorce."

Biermann alleged that Zolciak-Biermann "acknowledged spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance."

The alleged gambling issue has allegedly "financially devastated the parties," according to the documents, which also indicated concerns for the wellbeing of the couple's four minor children — 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and older brother Kroy Jagger, 11.

"Respondent's time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children. As such, Petitioner is concerned for the children's safety and well-being," alleged the documents, which revealed that both parents "are presently in the care, custody, and control of the parties."

Biermann's legal team declared that this evaluation is in the best interest of all parties in order "to ascertain any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or others that are manifested through Respondent's compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues."

Financial documents included in the filing show a number of payments that were made to Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

A source close to Zolciak-Biermann previously told PEOPLE of the allegations, "She's been gambling, that's true, but she has been winning. He is just trying to make it look like she has been losing money."

Zolciak-Biermann recently filed a petition to have the Superior Court of Fulton County determine her ex's current drug usage.

She asked that the retired NFL player "submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen." The request would require Biermann to "not cut or remove any of his hair until such time as the screen is complete."

The documents claimed that Zolciack-Biermann has seen Biermann smoking marijuana and because of that, she "has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children" under his care.

Though Zolciack-Biermann was the party who submitted this request to the court, the document stated she expects Biermann to cover the cost of a drug screening.