Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's relationship has had a few highs and lows recently.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her former NFL player husband first met in May 2010 and welcomed their first child together one year later.

In October 2011, Kim and Kroy got engaged and they tied the knot that November. Soon after their wedding, the couple starred in their own Bravo reality show Don't Be Tardy, which chronicled their family's day-to-day life from 2012 to 2020.

Throughout their 12-year marriage, Kim and Kroy welcomed four kids together: Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., Kash and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. The Bravo star also has two older daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana, who Kroy legally adopted.

In February 2023, the couple faced financial problems, including the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion and reports that they owe the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

A few months later, Kim and Kroy filed for divorce in May. However, they decided to call it off in July after reportedly "getting along" and "trying to make it work for the kids."

Here's a look back at Kim and Kroy's relationship timeline through the years.



May 2010: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann meet for the first time

J. Kempin/Getty

The couple met for the first time at the Dancing Stars of Atlanta charity event in May 2010, seen in a season 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim attended in support of her RHOA costar, Shereé Whitfield, who was competing alongside Kroy.

After watching the former Atlanta Falcons tight end's performance, Kim approached him saying, "Can I just be honest with you? I've never in my life seen an ass like that."

"We were all sitting at the table, I was 10, 10, I just had to tell you. Adorable. You did fantastic as well," she added, "Can I just see it? Will you turn around?"

After Kroy quickly obliged, he later joined the reality star at her table and gave her his phone number, saying, "Hi. I just wanted to drop my information to you. If you ever want to go to a Falcons game or you know, whatever."

"Let me give you my number. Call me, we'll go have a drink," she replied.



May 31, 2011: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann welcome their first child together

Kim and Kroy welcomed their first child, son Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., together on May 31, 2011. She announced the news on Twitter the night of his birth.

“[Kroy Biermann] and I are happy to announce the birth of our son today,” she wrote at the time. “Kroy Jagger Biermann is healthy & beautiful We are so in love!”

While KJ marked the first child for the couple, Kim also was already a mother to two daughters, Brielle and Ariana from a previous relationship.

The former Atlanta Falcons player also tweeted the happy news, writing, “Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes!! KJ is doing so well along with momma … Thank you God!!!”



October 11, 2011: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann announce their engagement

A few months after welcoming their first child together in May, Kim confirmed her engagement to Kroy in October. “I am happy announce that YES @biermann71 and I are engaged! I’m on a cloud and so blessed!!” she wrote.

November 11, 2011: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann get married

Paras Griffin/GC Images

One month after announcing their engagement news on Twitter, Kim and Kroy tied the knot on Nov. 11, 2011. Their elaborate and lavish ceremony was televised on the first season of her reality show, then called Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding.

“Beautiful weather! Beautiful day!! I’m walking on a cloud and I’m so grateful,” the RHOA star tweeted shortly before her marriage.

“Thank u everyone 4 your early congrats and best wishes!!! @Kimzolciak has made me the happiest man alive!!! 11.11.11.” wrote Kroy on their special day, to which Kim added, “I love u.”



April 26, 2012: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's reality show premieres

Kim and Kroy's reality show, initially titled Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, premiered on Bravo in 2012. The first season of the series followed the housewife's preparations in the two months leading to her wedding in 2011. It featured the couple, their children, their chef Tracey Bloom and nanny Berta.



August 15, 2012: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann welcome their second child together

Kim and Kroy welcomed their second child, son Kash Kade, together on Aug. 15, 2012. The reality star announced the news of his arrival on Twitter.

“@biermann71 and I are sooo excited to tell you baby Kash Kade arrived today!!! Baby and I are doing great!!!! #soblessed,” she tweeted.

Kroy also broke the news on Twitter, writing: “I’m so happy to announce that today we @kimzolciak and I welcomed our 2nd son Kash Kade, Mommy and baby are doing great!”

“BABY KASH KADE IS FINALLY HERE!:),” added Kim’s daughter Brielle, who was 15 years old at the time.

July 2013: Kroy Biermann legally adopts Kim Zolciak's daughters, Brielle and Ariana

Kroy filed to adopt Kim's two daughters, Brielle and Ariana, shortly after they wed. In July 2013, Brielle and Ariana legally changed their last names when the adoption became final.

“Really blessed with the best dad in the world. It takes a real man to show up and show out the way he did for me and Ariana," wrote Brielle in an Instagram tribute posted in August 2021.

Brielle was born on Feb. 25, 1997, and is the eldest of Kim's children. The identity of her biological father has never been publicly shared. Ariana was born on Oct. 17, 2001, with then-husband Daniel Toce, who she was married to from 2001 until 2003.



November 24, 2013: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann welcome twins together

Kim Kolciak-Biermann Instagram

Kim and Kroy welcomed twins, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, together on Nov. 14, 2013. The reality star announced the exciting news on Instagram.

“Guess what?!!! The TWINS have arrived!” Kim said on Instagram. “We welcomed first a baby girl and second a handsome little boy. They are both healthy, and Kroy and I are so thankful!!”

She later revealed her babies' names on Instagram, too.

“The twins names are: Girl: Kaia Rose (After ‘Psychic’ Rose who is like a grandma to me and been a huge part of my life for 13 plus yrs) Also the twins were born on the Rose’s birthday!” she wrote. “Boy: Kane Ren (Ren After my OBGYN who has delivered 5 of the 6 kiddos, who has also been a big part of my life for 12 yrs and we simply adore him).”



December 27, 2015: Kim Zolciak kisses Kroy Biermann at an NFL game

When the Atlanta Falcons won their football game in a pivotal upset, beating the Carolina Panthers to ruin their undefeated record — no one was happier than Kim, who celebrated by kissing her husband from the sideline.

“Awe I love this pic!!!” Kim captioned an Instagram post of the sweet moment. “#AfterTodaysWin #WhenHeWinsIWin #MyHeartIsBursting.”



August 16, 2016: Kim Zolciak says hard 'goodbye' to Kroy Biermann after NFL trade

When Kroy signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2016, after previously playing for the Atlanta Falcons, Kim documented the difficult moment on Instagram after learning her husband had to head to New York to train with the team — therefore, leaving his wife and their children back home in Georgia.

The deal happened to come on the same day as their son Kash's 4th birthday and his first day of preschool, as well as their son KJ's first day of kindergarten.

"This has been one of the hardest days ever for me," she captioned side-by-sides of her husband hugging their children. "Kash turning 4 and starting Pre-K, KJ starting kindergarten and my best friend, my everything left this morning to play for @buffalobills."

"Although Kroy is so excited as I am (my parents grew up there, half my family still lives there) never mind the fact the fans are AWESOME, the team is AWESOME and my hubby is ecstatic … It was hard to say good bye!" she continued in part.



May 14, 2017: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann renew their vows

Paras Griffin/Getty

Kim announced in early March that she and Kroy were planning a “romantic, beautiful” vow renewal ceremony in celebration of their seven-year wedding anniversary, and two months later, they brought the event to life during Mother's Day weekend.

The romantic beachside ceremony was timed to the seven-year anniversary of the first time they met in May 2010 during a Dancing with Atlanta Stars event, as seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The couple had their six children by their side, including Brielle, Ariana, KJ, Kash and twins Kaia and Kane — who all held hands with Kim and Kroy in a circle during the couple’s vows.

“There are a lot of happy tears. A vow renewal is something I’ve always want to do, and we did it with all the kids around us — which was really special,” Kim told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “Our family has grown so much over the years, but we’ve always remained a tight team.”



August 2017: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann execute a Modification Agreement

After the couple opened a Home Equity Line of Credit amounting to $300,000 with Landmark Community Bank for their Alpharetta, Georgia home in December 2013, they were expected to begin making payments on the loan once it reached its original maturity date in December 2016.

In August 2017, they executed a Modification Agreement which extended the maturity date to December 2017, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE in July 2023.



January 2018: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann execute a Second Modification Agreement

A Second Modification Agreement was later made in January 2018, in which Kim and Kroy agreed to make monthly payments of $1,132.46 after acknowledging they still had an amount of $271,788.61 to pay off. The couple was expected to make their first monthly payment in February 2018 and finish paying off the loan in January 2038.

Despite agreeing to the terms, Kim and Kroy reportedly failed to meet their monthly dues. Their last official payment was allegedly recorded in October 2022.



August 22, 2018: Kim Zolciak says Kroy Biermann tried to break up with her eight years ago

Kim revealed in an Instagram post in August 2018 that her husband of six years once tried to break up with her when the two began dating. The confession was paired alongside a photo of the NFL star dousing himself in cold water wearing a black speedo.

“Yes please! For the love of God! 😍😍😍 Wet n Wild Wednesday! @kroybiermann 🔥🔥,” she wrote in the caption. “Fun Fact: Today 8 years ago Kroy TRIED to break up with me 😂 that lasted only 24hrs 🤪 grateful for you baby! My ride or die, my rock, my heart, the best daddy ever and you are the hottest man I ever did see 😊.”

“#ImGreatWithDates #IRememberEverything TUNE IN TO ‘HOUSE OF KIM’ my new podcast episode dropping today to find out why he tried me …. 🤣,” she added.



November 29, 2018: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann go on romantic getaway

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The couple shared a steamy snap from their romantic getaway to a tropical destination in November 2018, featuring Kim in a bikini and Kroy in a speedo by the pool.

“Private beach 🏝 baby! My favorite place on earth,” Kim captioned the Instagram photo. “Love your speedo Hunni bunni!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”



August 6, 2019: Kim Zolciak opens up about her marriage with Kroy Biermann

In an Instagram post celebrating her husband Kroy, Kim wrote that she and the former Atlanta Falcons player put their marriage “first above all else.”

“My ❤️ .. before we leave the beach we believe in releasing all negativity, worry, doubt and confusion,” the Don’t Be Tardy star captioned the photo, which shows her in a white bikini as she and Kroy look out over some beautiful blue water at Turks and Caicos.

“Instead we fill our hearts with love, passion, peace, and joy,” her caption continued. “We believe if our marriage is strong our children will be even stronger. We also put our marriage first above all else.”

Kim added, “I love loving you @kroybiermann and I’m incredibly thankful for you. (All these pics were from our last day in Turks) because the 4 days prior were spent in the ocean sea bobbin it 😍😍.”



September 16, 2020: Kim Zolciak celebrates Kroy Biermann's 35th birthday

Kim celebrated Kroy's 35th birthday with a one-of-a-kind gift inspired by football. In an interview with E! News, the reality star shared the idea behind the special two-month-long project and how it was completely worth it in the end.

"This gift I really loved," she said. "So it's a book, the company's called Best of Legacy and what they do is they take Kroy's entire football career — you could pick just the NFL but I did high school, college and through the NFL — and there's like 300 articles on him, pictures and there's video of some of his biggest plays."

"He got a touchdown," she said of the unique present.



December 2, 2020: Kim Zolciak slams rumors of marriage trouble with Kroy Biermann

Kim took to Snapchat to gush about her husband, reassuring fans that the two were still very much in love despite rumors of marriage trouble after Kroy was cut from the Buffalo Bills earlier in the month.

“I swear – I’m like, married to the king,” said Kim. “He cleaned the whole house this morning before [the E! camera crew] got here because I was doing my interview here.” She added, "He’s like, the most incredible human that’s ever walked this planet."

“On a more serious note, I really don’t appreciate people talking s--- especially s--- that’s not true because I have the most incredible husband in the world," Kim continued.



May 7, 2021: Bravo announces the end of Don't Be Tardy

In May 2021, Bravo announced that Don't Be Tardy would not continue beyond season 8, which aired in late 2020. The series, which Kim served as one of the executive producers for alongside husband Kroy, followed the couple's daily lives with their six kids.

"We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes," a spokesperson for Bravo told PEOPLE in a statement. "We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While 'Don't Be Tardy…' will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what's next."



November 18, 2021: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann celebrate their 10-year anniversary

In November 2021, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Bahamas, which Kim documented on Instagram.

"Having the best little getaway,” she wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji. "Celebrating 10 years.” The reality star also shared a photo from the final night of their trip, writing, “Bye @bahamarresorts. We had the most incredible time!!!!"



February 17, 2023: Notice states Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia mansion is in foreclosure

Kim and Kroy's Alpharetta, Georgia mansion went into foreclosure in February. The couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the Alpharetta property in October 2012, according to a notice shared by Fulton County. Truist Bank planned to auction off the property on March 7.



The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum previously denied rumors the home was in foreclosure with a video on her Instagram Story, captured by @BravoHousewives in November.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."

"So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates?" she continued. "I'm here until I f—ing want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view, haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time."



February 22, 2023: Auction of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's property is canceled

Truist Bank was set to auction off Kim and Kroy's Georgia property on March 7 after the foreclosure notice was issued, but plans were canceled on Feb. 22. A source close to the Bravo star said the issue was resolved, confirming to PEOPLE on Feb. 24 that "the couple has taken the action to clear this up."



May 8, 2023: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann file for divorce

The couple filed for divorce in May 2023, with the Bravo star stating that their 12-year marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kroy filed for divorce on May 5, while Kim submitted a separate filing on May 8. The pair's date of separation has been listed as April 30, per court documents obtained by TMZ.

Kim sought primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody; she has also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.



May 26, 2023: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann seemingly shade each other on social media

Kim Zolciak/Instagram

Kroy shared a cartoon of a blonde woman in a ponytail winking in front of a camera on his Instagram Story, writing over the photo, “Don’t be so obvious.” The day before, Kim posted a video of herself in a ponytail breaking out in song to Luke Combs’s heartbreak anthem "Love You Anyway” — with a few of her kids in the backseat singing along as well.

The pair's respective social media posts come the same month Kim and Kroy filed parallel petitions for divorce.

Following the petition, Kim asked that her husband be tested for drugs after alleging she's witnessed him smoking marijuana. But he shot back, requesting she undergoes a psychological evaluation as Kroy claimed his ex has shown "troubling behavior" and has a gambling problem.



June 1, 2023: Court documents reveal Kim Zolciak completed a parenting course amid divorce

Kim completed a parenting seminar amid her divorce from estranged husband Kroy. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum submitted a certificate of completion for a Navigating Family Change Seminar on May 26. She completed the 4-hour-long online course on May 25.



June 9, 2023: Kim Zolciak drops ‘Biermann’ from her Instagram amid divorce

Kim made her split from Kroy Instagram official on June 9 when she ditched her married name on her handle. Her move came as Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were eagerly awaiting the mom of six’s return to the Bravo show in a cameo that was teased in a trailer for season 15. After making the handle change, Kim posted a pair of photos of herself surrounded by fellow RHOA cast members.



June 13, 2023: Kroy Biermann alleges that Kim Zolciak failed to 'pay adequate attention' to kids in court filing

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Kroy filed a motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem for his four minor children — twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger — with Kim.

Asking for an impartial party appointed by the court to look after the best interest of the four minors, the former NFL star offered a number of reasons why he feels the children need protection amid the former spouses' custody battle.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kroy claimed while he has "tried to shield the children from the negative fall-out of their parents' divorce," Kim continued to "direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present."

The retired football player also expressed concern over the reality star's potential return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, alleging her participation would "expose the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children."



Elsewhere in the filing, Kroy claimed that Kim is distracted from caring for the kids and fails to "pay adequate attention to the children" due to her alleged gambling addiction.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a lawyer for Kim refuted her estranged husband's claims about her parenting, which she said could have a "profound effect" on their four minor children.

"It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run," the statement began. "To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children."



July 7, 2023: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann call off their divorce

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Kim and Kroy decided not to end their 12-year marriage in early July.

"They're getting along and calling off the divorce," a source confirmed to PEOPLE. "They're trying to make it work for the kids."

In a document obtained by PEOPLE, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

Under the dismissal "without prejudice," Kim's claim against Kroy was stopped with immediate effect — though Kim retains the right to refile her claim in the future.

Kroy had not yet filed a dismissal of his divorce claim against Kim, but his lawyer Marlys Berstrom indicated to Entertainment Tonight he would be doing so and said the pair "are dismissing divorce action and reconciling."



July 10, 2023: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann face a lawsuit after allegedly defaulting on $300,000 home equity loan

Kim and Kroy are facing another lawsuit after allegedly defaulting on a Home Equity Line of Credit for their Alpharetta, Georgia home. According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kim and Kroy owe Landmark Community Bank a total of $217,443.32 and the bank claims they have failed to make monthly payments on the loan.

